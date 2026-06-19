New infosec products of the week: June 19, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ArmorCode, Barracuda Networks, Blue Planet, Flip, Fortinet, Legit Security, Tigera, and WitnessAI.

Fortinet FortiSOC unifies SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence, and AI in one platform

Fortinet has announced the availability of FortiSOC, a unified, cloud-delivered security operations center (SOC) platform. FortiSOC brings together six security operations functions into a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experience and embeds agentic AI to autonomously investigate and correlate alerts across assets and identities, then recommend or execute response actions under analyst oversight.

Legit Security brings agentic AI to AppSec remediation and risk reduction

Legit Security has launched new remediation agents that independently prioritize issues, generate fixes, open pull requests, and confirm results using context learned from each organization’s distinct codebase.

ArmorCode helps product manufacturers prepare for EU Cyber Resilience Act requirements

ArmorCode has announced new Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) capabilities within the ArmorCode Agentic AI Platform. The capabilities help manufacturers of products with digital elements (PDEs) prepare for the European Union’s cybersecurity regulation that will impact all sellers of these solutions in the region.

Flip expands platform with digital identity, no-code apps, and AI automation

Flip has announced Frontline Identity and Flip Fusion, two new offerings that help organizations securely connect frontline employees to enterprise systems, applications and AI-powered workflows. Flip’s new products expand the platform beyond employee communications, helping organizations provide secure digital identity, enterprise application access and AI-powered workflow automation through a single mobile experience.

Tigera introduces unified control plane for Kubernetes-based AI agent security

Tigera has announced the general availability of Tigera Lynx, a unified control plane for Kubernetes-native AI agents. Lynx gives enterprises a single place to find every agent in their Kubernetes estate, tighten security posture, assign sandboxes, provide each agent with a cryptographic identity, enforce policy on every action it takes, audit agent activity, and detect anomalous behavior, all without changing a line of agent code.

WitnessAI Agentic Control secures AI agents, tools, and MCP server access

WitnessAI has announced extended agentic security capabilities that govern how AI agents interact with enterprise systems, tools, and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. With the launch of Agentic Control, enterprises have greater visibility and control over their AI agents with a single control plane to discover, monitor, govern, and restrict agent behaviors at runtime.

Blue Planet helps service providers reduce risk with unified network change governance

Blue Planet is closing the governance gap in network operations by unveiling Blue Planet Configuration and Change Management (CCM), unifying device configuration, change, and lifecycle management across multi-vendor networks. Backed by Blue Planet’s deep Operations Support System (OSS) expertise, CCM replaces fragmented tools and manual processes with AI-driven workflows to reduce risk, prevent outages, and strengthen the foundation for autonomous networking.

Barracuda introduces AI-powered email security with automated threat response

Barracuda Networks has unveiled Barracuda Integrated Email Protection, an Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) solution delivering protection against evolving AI-driven threats. Powered by AI, the solution continuously and autonomously detects and remediates threats across the attack lifecycle, explains Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace verdicts and enables rapid post-delivery message clawback.