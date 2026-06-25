Google Wallet adds TSA Touchless ID for faster airport screening

Google Wallet has joined the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck Touchless ID program, allowing travelers to pass through security checkpoints using the TSA’s facial comparison technology. The system verifies identity by matching a live photo taken at a checkpoint with identity and flight information, reducing the need to present a physical ID.

The program is available at more than 65 airports in the United States and on more than 100 participating airlines.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID and Google Wallet (Source: Google)

Passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck and flying with a participating airline can opt in through Google Wallet. To participate, travelers must create a digital identity credential from their U.S. passport and store it in the app.

“Your information is only shared with the TSA after you explicitly opt in and authenticate by unlocking your device using a biometric, PIN or pattern. And digital IDs in Google Wallet are always encrypted and stored directly on your phone, so you have complete control over who can read the contents of your digital ID,” Google said.

Setting up TSA PreCheck Touchless ID

After checking in for a flight, users must save their boarding pass to Google Wallet. If eligible, a “Get started” button will appear on the pass and direct them to the TSA enrollment page. Travelers must consent to sharing their digital identity credential and boarding pass information for the trip. Once enrollment is complete, an indicator appears on the boarding pass, allowing access to the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID screening lane at the airport.