Microsoft gives Windows 10 users an unexpected extra year of free security updates

Microsoft has given Windows 10 users another year of free security updates, extending its consumer Extended Security Updates (ESU) program until October 12, 2027.

“Windows 10 support has ended. You can enroll in ESU any time until the program ends on October 12, 2027. If you’re already enrolled, your coverage will automatically continue through that date—no action needed,” the company said.

The news quietly appeared in updates to Microsoft’s Windows 10 ESU documentation and as an editor’s note added to a Windows Experience Blog post, instead of through a formal announcement. Given the significance of the extension, the low-key rollout comes as a surprise.

“This extension provides customers with more time to transition to a new Windows 11 PC while continuing to receive critical security updates,” the updated blog post reads.

Windows 10 reached end of support in October 2025, prompting Microsoft to launch the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for consumers. Designed to provide one additional year of security updates for eligible devices after support ended, it was originally set to end on October 13, 2026.

Consumers must meet several requirements before enrolling in the ESU program. Eligible devices must run Windows 10 version 22H2 Home, Professional, Pro Education, or Workstations edition and have the latest Windows updates installed. Enrollment also requires an administrator Microsoft account, which becomes associated with the ESU license. Users who sign in with a local account will be prompted to use a Microsoft account, while child accounts are not eligible.

Microsoft offers three ways to enroll in the consumer ESU program. Customers can enable Windows Backup to sync PC settings at no additional cost, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or purchase a one-year ESU license for $30, plus applicable taxes.

“You can use your existing ESU license on up to 10 devices once you enroll in ESU,” Microsoft noted.

Although the extension is welcome news for Windows 10 users, Microsoft continues to encourage customers to upgrade to Windows 11 or purchase a new Copilot+ PC.