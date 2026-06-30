Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 30, 2026

AI Offensive Security Engineer

AGAPI | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an AI Offensive Security Engineer, you will leverage AI and LLMs to accelerate offensive security research, exploit development, vulnerability discovery, and security automation. You will validate AI-generated findings through manual testing, conduct authorized security assessments, and produce high-quality technical reports and remediation guidance.

AVP, Enterprise Authentication & Directory Services

Synchrony | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an AVP, Enterprise Authentication & Directory Services, you will lead the modernization of enterprise identity by driving the transition from Active Directory to Microsoft Entra ID, architecting secure hybrid identity solutions, managing large-scale IAM transformation programs, and governing Entra ID security, lifecycle management, application integration, and advanced access controls.

CISO

Lumafield | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will define and execute the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, oversee secure cloud architecture and product security, embed security across the SDLC, lead compliance and risk management programs, strengthen incident response, support customer security engagements, and foster a security-first culture.

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Cloud Security Engineer

Spotify | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and implement cloud security best practices, integrate security across the software lifecycle, conduct threat modeling and risk assessments, enhance cloud security tooling, support incident response, and drive security improvements across engineering teams.

Cloud Security Network SME

vSecureLabs | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Network SME, you will design and implement secure multi-cloud solutions across Azure, AWS, and GCP, architect hybrid connectivity and cloud networking, implement Zero Trust and cloud security best practices, and automate infrastructure deployment using Infrastructure as Code.

Cybersecurity Advisor – Senior

Mission One | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Advisor – Senior, you will provide strategic guidance on cybersecurity governance, risk management, zero trust, security architecture, incident response, vulnerability management, and DevSecOps. You will support the implementation of secure, compliant, and resilient cybersecurity programs aligned with organizational objectives.



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Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure and AI Regulation Senior Inspector

Commission for Railway Regulation | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity, Critical Infrastructure and AI Regulation Senior Inspector, you will oversee regulatory compliance with CER, NIS2, and AI regulations, conduct audits and supervision, assess cybersecurity and resilience risks, support incident response, develop regulatory policies, engage with stakeholders, and provide technical leadership to strengthen critical infrastructure resilience.

Cyber Security Engineer

Veolia | Japan | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will support security operations and incident response, manage EDR and endpoint security, enhance SOC detection capabilities, conduct risk assessments, support compliance initiatives, and promote cybersecurity best practices across IT and OT environments.

DFIR

Cye | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a DFIR, you will lead incident response and digital forensics investigations, perform cloud-based incident handling, conduct proactive threat hunting, analyze adversary tactics and techniques, and collaborate with red teams, threat intelligence, security architects, and global stakeholders to strengthen cyber resilience.

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Engineer

Proton | France | On-site – View job details

As an Identity and Access Management (IAM) Engineer, you will design and maintain secure IAM solutions, automate identity lifecycle management, implement authentication and access controls, govern user access, and develop automation to improve identity operations and infrastructure.

Manager, Vulnerability Management

Vultr | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Manager, Vulnerability Management, you will lead vulnerability management operations by overseeing analyst teams, driving risk-based remediation, supporting audits and compliance, improving program maturity, and serving as the subject matter expert for vulnerability management during security operations and incidents.

Security Engineer I

Interactive Brokers | India | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer I, you will manage bug bounty operations, triage and validate vulnerability reports, assess risk and severity, coordinate remediation with developers, maintain program scope and disclosure processes, analyze recurring vulnerability trends, and report program metrics to improve application security.

Security Engineer, Detection Engineering

Saronic Technologies | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, Detection Engineering, you will design and optimize threat detections, build and automate detection pipelines, manage security telemetry and logging infrastructure, develop SOAR workflows, and enhance detection capabilities through threat intelligence, analytics, and continuous improvement.

Security GRC Specialist

Aviso | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security GRC Specialist, you will support cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance by conducting risk assessments, managing risk registers, developing security policies, supporting audits and regulatory compliance, performing control testing, assessing third-party risk, and maintaining GRC platforms.

Senior Architect – Identity Security

ProNoesis | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Architect – Identity Security, you will lead the design and delivery of enterprise Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, including identity governance, SSO, PAM, PKI, MFA, and Active Directory. You will architect secure identity platforms, integrate IAM with SIEM and ITDR, optimize and automate identity services, and guide application migrations while managing stakeholder engagement and program delivery.

Senior Security Engineer (AppSec)

vivenu | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer (AppSec), you will strengthen application security by implementing security controls, conducting code reviews and threat modeling, integrating automated security testing into CI/CD pipelines, driving vulnerability remediation, and promoting secure development practices through security-as-code.

THAAD DevSecOps Engineer

Lockheed Martin | USA | On-site – View job details

As a THAAD DevSecOps Engineer, you will manage and enhance DevSecOps tools and CI/CD pipelines, develop automation and custom tooling, support secure software delivery, evaluate new technologies, collaborate across development teams, and promote DevSecOps and security testing best practices.