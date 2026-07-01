Intruder offers Free security plan for lean IT and security teams

Intruder has announced the launch of its Free plan, providing security, IT, and DevOps teams ongoing access to professional-grade vulnerability management, cloud security, and attack surface management at no cost.

Smaller organizations face the same threats as Fortune 500 companies, but without the budgets and headcount to match. Mid-sized businesses appear in breach headlines week after week, yet many still lack access to the tooling that would help them stay ahead. Compounding the problem, lean teams often juggle a patchwork of disconnected security products that exacerbate alert fatigue and leave critical exposures unnoticed.

Security tools ignore lean, mid-market teams

Intruder’s Security Middle Child research found that 46% of midmarket security teams say enterprise platforms assume more staff, budget, or complexity than they can support. Another 29% say tools built for smaller businesses no longer meet their needs. Teams are caught in a gap the vendor market has largely ignored.

Intruder’s Free plan closes that gap with permanent access to professional-grade coverage. It’s built for businesses with small attack surfaces, or practitioners responsible for a small portion of a bigger attack surface, freeing lean teams to focus on fixing what attackers are most likely to exploit. The Free plan also removes the single biggest barrier to adoption of appropriate security tooling for small and medium sized organizations: cost.

“Security and IT teams at small and medium-sized businesses face the same risks as their enterprise counterparts, but they’ve been priced out of the tools that would actually help them avoid breaches,” said Chris Wallis, CEO of Intruder.

“We built Intruder to enable security for the 99%, and our Free plan is the logical extension of that commitment. Intruder benefits from using open source software as part of our offering. Offering a free plan allows us to give back to the security community, which shouldn’t need a six-figure security budget and 10-person team to stay secure.”

De-risking technology procurement

Small and scaling businesses carry real exposure but often lack the budget for professional tooling, leaving them to rely on manual processes, patchwork solutions or no tooling at all. And even when teams identify a product they want to buy, lengthy procurement cycles and six figure price tags slow them down further.

Intruder’s Free plan lets security practitioners prove value through improved risk visibility, always-on monitoring, and reduced time to remediation before scaling coverage and moving to a paid plan. They can connect a target, integrate a cloud environment and surface real exposures in their environment the same day.

Features of Intruder’s Free plan

Intruder’s Free plan gives teams real coverage across their digital estate. Key features include: