Product showcase: ZoneAlarm Mobile Security adds customizable content filtering to mobile security

ZoneAlarm Mobile Security is a security app from Check Point designed to protect mobile devices against phishing, malicious websites, unsafe networks, and fraudulent links. It is available for iPhone, iPad, Android, and can run on Apple silicon Macs through the App Store.

Getting started

The onboarding process begins with a request for notification permissions, followed by instructions for enabling the Safari extension. Once enabled, the extension checks websites before they load to help protect browsing sessions. The app recommends granting permission for all websites to provide continuous protection.

During testing, the initial scan checked the device configuration, operating system status, SMS phishing protection, and signs of phone tampering. Results are displayed immediately after the scan, together with the time of the last check.

Web and network protection

Web protection includes Link Scanning, which lets users paste a URL or scan a QR code before opening it. Each scan returns a verdict, risk level, website category, and options to open the link, report it, or dismiss the result. The app identified a standard Google URL as safe and classified it as a search engine with a low risk rating.

The app includes Content Filtering, which allows users to block websites by category. Available groups include Security, Inappropriate Content, Streaming and File Sharing, Social and Gaming, and General Web Content. Each category contains configurable subcategories, allowing users to tailor filtering to their requirements.

The Network section monitors encryption integrity, browsing encryption, and Wi-Fi encryption. Settings include a background security monitor, Wi-Fi Network Advisor, browser compatibility mode, and an option to extend web protection beyond Safari.

Final thoughts

ZoneAlarm Mobile Security offers a well-organized interface, phishing and link protection, and a comprehensive content filtering system with a wide selection of configurable categories and subcategories. Combined with QR code scanning, network security checks, and background monitoring, it provides a solid set of tools for users looking to strengthen their mobile security.