Swimlane AI SOC automates security operations for MSSPs

Swimlane has announced the launch of Swimlane AI SOC for MSSPs, which the company says is designed to empower managed security service providers through agentic AI automation rather than compete for their customers.

Some AI SOC providers are moving into managed services, turning former partners into competitors for the very MSSPs they once supported. Swimlane is taking the opposite approach. MSSPs that build their AI SOC on Swimlane Turbine keep the customer relationship, keep the data, and keep full ownership of the service they deliver while Swimlane focuses on the agentic AI and automation that supports it.

The Swimlane AI SOC for MSSPs promises to move the numbers MSSP leaders track most closely: margin and analyst capacity. Swimlane AI SOC automates alert handling, so analysts can support more clients each without adding headcount, drive down the price per case, all while improving customer outcomes. For MSSPs managing rising alert volumes, increasingly complex customer environments and growing margin pressure, that shift changes what’s actually possible to profitably support.

Swimlane AI SOC also replaces costly, one-off professional services builds with a standardized operating model that accelerates onboarding, improves analyst efficiency, and scales managed security services without scaling headcount at the same rate.

“AI is disrupting the managed services market, and the providers who work with the wrong partner might enable their competitor,” said Cody Cornell, CEO of Swimlane. “The ones who survive this shift are the ones who cost-effectively adopt AI and automation to provide best-in-class outcomes for customers. We built Swimlane AI SOC for MSSPs to make that shift possible, giving them the foundation to scale a differentiated, high-margin security service that stays entirely their own.”

An AI SOC command center built for global-MSSP scale

Swimlane AI SOC for MSSPs moves service providers away from high-touch build-outs toward a standardized high-margin operating model. By unifying command across distributed client environments and injecting AI into the service delivery lifecycle, Swimlane enables MSSPs to scale their operations with greater precision and efficiency, without the operational tax of manual integrations and investigations.

New capabilities include:

Cross-tenant threat intelligence: A shared intelligence layer that aggregates enrichment results, including observables and verdicts, from every connected client tenant so an alert enriched for one customer becomes instant context for the rest, cutting costs and surfacing recurring threats.

A shared intelligence layer that aggregates enrichment results, including observables and verdicts, from every connected client tenant so an alert enriched for one customer becomes instant context for the rest, cutting costs and surfacing recurring threats. Agentic AI triage and investigation: Normalizes every alert, enriches it with threat intelligence, and correlates it against related activity to produce an explainable verdict with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and an investigation plan, so analysts spend time only on cases that need human judgment.

Normalizes every alert, enriches it with threat intelligence, and correlates it against related activity to produce an explainable verdict with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and an investigation plan, so analysts spend time only on cases that need human judgment. Central command center: Aggregates prioritized cases, including open cases, high- and critical-severity alerts and unassigned cases, from every connected client tenant in real time, giving analysts a unified workbench for all human, automated and AI-driven actions across all clients.

Aggregates prioritized cases, including open cases, high- and critical-severity alerts and unassigned cases, from every connected client tenant in real time, giving analysts a unified workbench for all human, automated and AI-driven actions across all clients. Command sync layer: Forwards case management metadata to the central command center, so MSSPs can standardize client onboarding without leveraging their own professional services for custom builds.

Forwards case management metadata to the central command center, so MSSPs can standardize client onboarding without leveraging their own professional services for custom builds. MSSP portfolio analytics: Pre-built dashboards to monitor portfolio health, active cases, caseloads, analyst productivity and customer engagement, along with automated weekly metrics reports on cases created, closed, open and AI-triaged.

Swimlane Turbine integrates with the ITSM and CRM tools already in use, including ServiceNow and Jira, so incident management stays within existing workflows rather than adding a new one. Native tenant isolation and fine-grained role-based access controls keep client data separate and analyst permissions correctly scoped across every environment, supporting the compliance and data residency requirements that MSSPs are already expected to meet.