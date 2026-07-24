Meta tackles AI-generated accounts with a free Facebook verification badge

Meta has introduced Facebook Verified, a free badge meant to show that a person behind a profile has completed identity verification through a selfie check.

(Source: Meta)

The company says the goal is to give users a signal that they are dealing with a person, not a bot or an AI-generated account, when browsing Marketplace listings, dating profiles, or Group conversations.

“As AI makes it easier to do more on Facebook, a clear signal that distinguishes real people becomes essential,” Meta noted.

Meta is rolling out the feature in phases, starting with a set of markets before expanding further.

To get verified, users record a short video selfie. Facebook checks the video against the account’s existing profile photos to confirm a match. The verification process is free and takes only a few minutes.

Not every account qualifies. Users must be 18 or older, and their account must be in good standing with Facebook’s Community Standards, particularly the rules on fraud, scams, and deceptive practices. Accounts showing signs of inauthentic behavior are excluded. Pages and ProMode accounts are not eligible.

Once a user completes verification, the badge shows up on their Profile and in Marketplace, Dating, and Groups. Meta plans to extend it to Feed posts later.

“There’s no subscription fee — you verify once, and the badge travels with you across Facebook,” the company added.

Facebook Verified is separate from Meta Verified, the paid subscription service that includes additional account features.