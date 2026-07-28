Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 28, 2026

Cloud Security Engineer

Toyota Automated Logistics | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and enforce security controls across Azure and on-premises environments, strengthen identity and access management, and maintain cloud security posture through policy automation, monitoring, and incident response. You will work closely with engineering teams to remediate vulnerabilities, support secure releases and operational readiness, improve resilience, communicate security risks to stakeholders, and promote secure development best practices.

Cybersecurity Architect

VELUX | Denmark | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will define and drive the organisation’s cybersecurity architecture and technical roadmap, providing guidance across cloud, identity, application, infrastructure, data, and network security. You will work closely with engineering and business teams to embed security by design, develop architecture standards, support strategic initiatives, and ensure security solutions align with organisational goals, risk requirements, and evolving threats.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Maryville University of Saint Louis | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will monitor and respond to security threats, implement security controls across cloud and on-premises environments, and maintain critical infrastructure and identity systems. You will collaborate with IT teams and stakeholders to manage risk, improve security, support compliance with frameworks such as NIST CSF and CIS Controls, and help secure the university’s AI initiatives.

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Cybersecurity Engineer

BlackSea Technologies | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and implement security controls across autonomous systems and infrastructure, strengthen Linux, container, and network security, and reduce risk by translating vulnerability findings into engineering improvements. You will work closely with engineering teams to harden platforms, validate security fixes, define security requirements, and improve the resilience of deployed systems.

Cybersecurity Specialist

AZ Group | UAE | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Cybersecurity Specialist, you will monitor client environments for security threats, implement security controls, conduct penetration testing, assess cyber risks, and recommend improvements to strengthen overall security posture.

Cybersecurity Vulnerability Triage Team Lead

Sedha Consulting | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Vulnerability Triage Team Lead, you will lead the vulnerability triage process by managing a team of analysts, validating and prioritising security reports, and driving continuous improvements through automation and process optimisation. You will mentor team members, collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, oversee reporting and trend analysis, and ensure timely, high-quality handling of vulnerability disclosures.

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Cyber Security Manager

Gentex Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will lead cybersecurity activities across projects by planning and coordinating security tasks, defining execution strategies, tracking progress and KPIs, and ensuring alignment with project goals. You will collaborate with stakeholders, delegate activities across the team, communicate security requirements, and oversee the successful delivery of cybersecurity initiatives.

Penetration Tester

cyforce | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester perform hands-on security assessments across web applications, infrastructure, Active Directory, cloud, and mobile environments. You will identify and exploit vulnerabilities through realistic attack simulations, produce clear technical reports, and work with clients to explain security risks and recommend effective remediation.

Principal Offensive Security Engineer

Postman | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Principal Offensive Security Engineer, you will define and lead the offensive security strategy, building red team capabilities across traditional and AI-powered systems. You will lead advanced security assessments, develop continuous offensive testing and AI security validation, mentor and grow a high-performing team, and work closely with engineering and leadership to translate offensive findings into stronger detection, resilience, and secure system design.

Security Research Engineer, AI Safety and Security Engineering

NVIDIA AI | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Research Engineer, AI Safety and Security Engineering, you will develop and evaluate AI-assisted methods for validating software vulnerabilities and generating secure, reliable patches. You will define standards for vulnerability verification, patch correctness, and revalidation, conduct applied security research on targeted vulnerability classes, and collaborate with engineering teams to build trustworthy, evidence-based security tooling.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Matillion | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will embed security throughout the software development lifecycle by leading security initiatives, conducting threat modelling, code reviews, and penetration testing, and integrating security into CI/CD pipelines. You will work closely with development teams to automate security testing, provide technical guidance, improve application security practices, and drive innovation through new tools, research, and secure development processes.

Senior Cloud Security Developer

RBC | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Developer, you will design and build automated AWS security solutions using serverless technologies, infrastructure as code, and secure CI/CD practices. You will develop and operate cloud security controls, evaluate new security technologies, improve platform reliability through SRE practices, and support critical systems in production.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

ECI | USA | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will build and automate ECI’s security platform by developing Python services, CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure as code, and security integrations. You will enhance detection and response capabilities in the Elastic Stack, deploy secure containerised workloads, integrate security tools through APIs and SOAR workflows, and collaborate with the Cybersecurity Architect to implement and maintain the platform’s security architecture and standards.

Senior Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Engineer

General Motors | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Vulnerability Management Engineer, you will lead enterprise vulnerability management across infrastructure, endpoints, multi-cloud, and AI environments by improving detection, prioritisation, and remediation of security risks. You will work with engineering and security teams to drive risk-based remediation, integrate threat intelligence and automation into vulnerability workflows, and continuously enhance vulnerability management processes, governance, and operational maturity.

Senior Privacy Analyst

Dunnes Stores | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Privacy Analyst, you will manage data subject rights requests, privacy incidents, and compliance activities while supporting privacy impact assessments, data retention, and records management. You will work with stakeholders to embed privacy into business processes, maintain policies and documentation, provide guidance on data protection matters, and help ensure compliance with evolving privacy regulations and best practices.