The cybercrime supply chain has five stages, each with a price

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Nyhuis, CEO at Vigilant, explains why the picture of a lone ransomware attacker is about 15 years out of date.

He walks through the cybercrime supply chain and the five businesses inside it: harvesters who run infostealer malware, brokers who verify and resell access, ransomware-as-a-service operators who build the toolkit, affiliates who run the intrusion, and launderers who move the proceeds.

Nyhuis covers what each stage costs, from stolen credential logs that sell for $5 to $50 to broker listings priced under $1,000, and how stolen session cookies let an attacker skip multi-factor authentication.

Download report: How security controls perform in practice