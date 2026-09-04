New infosec products of the week: September 4, 2026

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from BugBase, F5 Networks, Ping Identity, and Superna.

F5 speeds up virtual patching to counter AI-driven threats

With new features such as anomaly detection and agentic threat intelligence, F5’s AI-powered web application firewall (WAF) is capable in delivering real-time protections because of its strategic position in customers’ infrastructure. Enhancements to F5 WAF for Distributed Cloud and virtual patching provide the precision needed to confidently block active exploits at the request level.

Ping Identity introduces enterprise security for personal AI agents

Ping Identity announced an end-to-end approach that combines discovery, secretless privileged access and runtime control for personal AI agents. With Ping Identity’s Enterprise Personal Agent Access, companies can see which AI agents are running, know who is behind them, and enforce what each agent can access and do at the moment of action without slowing AI adoption.

Superna 2.15 simplifies cyberstorage security and resilience operations

Superna 2.15 introduces a guided event-closing workflow that helps administrators classify events, manage learning behavior, restore access where appropriate, manage snapshots, document decisions, and complete incident closure. Redesigned threat-detection controls make it easier to manage learned thresholds, ignored activity, monitored entities, and suspicious extensions, helping organizations reduce repetitive alert noise while maintaining protection.

BugBase Pentest Copilot Enterprise automates black-box pentesting

Pentest Copilot maps pages, APIs, forms, accounts, access levels, and business functions, then executes iterative attacks across 100 vulnerability types, including authentication, authorization, injection, and complex business-logic flaws. Real Chromium browsers reproduce authenticated user flows while preserving cookies, authentication tokens, CSRF state, and multiple identities.