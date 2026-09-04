September 2026 Patch Tuesday forecast: All we need is more time

The Patch Apocalypse is continuing unabated. We are seeing record numbers of patches being released and reported CVEs continue to grow as well. August 2026 Patch Tuesday was the second biggest in history with 398 resolved CVEs: 42 rated Critical, 355 rated Important, and 1 rated Moderate. But despite the high number, again only one vulnerability was confirmed actively exploited in the wild, and two more were publicly disclosed ahead of the released patches. AI has been good at discovering vulnerabilities, but so far, the associated overwhelming threat utilizing AI has been slow to surface.

Last month I provided a deep dive and step-by-step patch management approach to dealing with the Patch Apocalypse created by AI vulnerability discovery. To summarize, the focus was on a methodology to prioritize an overwhelming number of patches to provide the highest risk reduction during overall deployment. While I didn’t call it out specifically, the greatest challenge we face in testing and deploying patches is time.

There was an article posted by Igor Sahknov, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President for Azure Networking which talks about the collapse of the patch window and how network controls can help mitigate the threat and reduce risk. Per Igor, ‘The objective is not to avoid patching. The objective is to create a meaningful layer of defense during the period when patching has not yet been completed.’ He proposes using the network as a control plane to buy more time while patch operations take place which dovetails nicely with a risk-driven remediation system to drive down exposure during critical times.

You never know which CVEs will appeal to threat actors, so it is important to methodically deploy all updates from not only Patch Tuesday but also updates released throughout the month. There were many CVEs called out for exploitation in August, and I would like to bring some to your attention. First off, SharePoint was in the news with respect to CVE-2026-55040 and CVE-2026-63520. These two vulnerabilities are being chained for authentication bypass and then remote code execution to actively exploit SharePoint servers. Fixes were released in July and August Patch Tuesdays respectively, but if you are behind in your patch cycle you are potentially vulnerable to threat actors using these chained exploits.

Second, CVE-2026-62911, an Exchange Server elevation of privilege vulnerability is ripe for exploitation. Also released on August Patch Tuesday, this vulnerability carries a CVSS of 8.0 and is one of the rare CVEs rated Critical that is not known exploited. Per Microsoft ‘The attacker would be able to take over the mailboxes of all Exchange users, attackers can send emails, read emails, download attachments.’ And finally, there were a handful of CVEs which Microsoft took care of for us in their cloud operations. CVE-2026-65816 and CVE-2026-69555 both in Azure Arc, and CVE-2026-65801 in Exchange Server Online were all rated Critical and carried a CVSS of 10.0. The CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) list is useful if you want to stay on top of the most targeted vulnerabilities and these have all been added in the last two months.

Several products reach end of support next month, so plan accordingly. October Patch Tuesday will see the final updates for Windows 11 Version 24H2 Home and Professional editions, ESU support for Server 2012 and 2012 R2, and finally, ESU support for Exchange Server 2016/2019. Follow Microsoft’s recommendations on upgrades for these products, or implement mitigations which will protect systems until you can remove, replace or upgrade them.

Microsoft announced they are working on a fix for CVE-2026-69414 which is an elevation of privilege vulnerability which can grant system privileges. This vulnerability, known as ‘ShieldBreak’, exists in the malicious software engine of Microsoft Defender. It has been publicly disclosed and also has PoC exploit code available. This fix is one to look for next week.

September 2026 Patch Tuesday forecast

The large volume CVE trend will continue. With no sign of a slowdown in reported CVEs, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the entire portfolio updated again – from the oldest OS to the newest Office app.

Adobe just released a set of seven updates on August 25th. With Patch Tuesday so early this month we may get a break with only a few new releases for the Creative Cloud.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple released a set of OS updates on Patch Tuesday. They seem to be falling into a monthly rhythm with the last set of updates back in mid-August.

Yes, there will be a weekly update for the Chrome Browser next week. Be aware that this week’s update – 152.0.7977.82/.83 addressed 12 CVEs and Google reported CVE-2026-85046 is exploited in the wild.

We should get a break next week from Mozilla. They released major security updates for all their products on September 1st. Here’s the complete list.

We’re moving into the third month of the Patch Apocalypse based on the growth of patches and CVEs. Will the trend continue and this become business as usual? Time will tell.