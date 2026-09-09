September 2026 Patch Tuesday: Record patch count, 2 zero-days, and a SigRed successor

September 2026 Patch Tuesday is here, with Microsoft delivering another record-breaking number of patches, including those for two vulnerabilities that have been exploited as zero-days.

Another “new normal” is the anonymous security researcher Nightmare Eclipse publishing a zero-day proof-of-concept exploit targeting Microsoft software mere hours after Microsoft drops its Patch Tuesday fixes.

This time around it’s ShieldCrash, which ostensibly bypasses the patch for CVE-2026-69414 (aka ShieldBreak), a privilege escalation bug in Microsoft Defender (i.e., the Microsoft Malware Protection Engine).

The flaws exploited in zero-day attacks

CVE-2026-81963, in the Windows Update Stack (the component used for installing Windows updates), affects various Windows 11 versions and Windows Server 2025. Caused by improper link resolution before file access and improper access control, the flaw allows authenticated attackers (with low privileges) to gain SYSTEM privileges on a vulnerable system.

Satnam Narang, senior staff research engineer at Tenable, noted that there have been seven privilege escalation flaws in Windows Update Stack since 2022, but this is the first zero-day and the first to be exploited.

The flaw was reported by Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Centre (MSTIC), but details about the attacks in which it was exploited are still not public.

Dustin Childs, head of threat awareness at TrendAI’s Zero Day Initiative, says he doubts that the automatic update process itself is compromised, and that it’s more likely that CVE-2026-81963 is being combined with a code execution bug to spread malware or ransomware.

CVE-2026-85880 is another privilege escalation (to SYSTEM) bug, in the Windows Advanced Local Procedure Call. It affects Windows 10 and older Windows Server versions (2012, 2016, 2019 and 2022).

It was reported by Proofpoint threat researchers but, again, we don’t know how widely it’s been exploited. But, since both of these bugs are being leveraged by attackers, implementing these fixes should be a priority for all organizations.

“This class of flaw has historically appeared in post-compromise tooling used by both commodity malware and targeted intrusion operators as a reliable final step from user-mode to kernel-mode control,” CrowdStrike noted.

Other vulnerabilities of note

According to Childs, organizations should also prioritize patching a cluster of 20 bugs that affect most supported Windows versions and could be classified as wormable.

“In each of these cases, a remote, unauthenticated attacker could get arbitrary code execution on affected systems with no user interaction,” he pointed out.

“We haven’t seen a global worm in years, but with a DNS flaw [CVE-2026-69730] acting as the spiritual successor to SigRed, that reality could change fast.”

CVE-2026-69676, an authentication bypass flaw in Kerberos that could lead to remote code execution, is classified as Exploitation More Likely.

“An authenticated attacker with low-level access sends a crafted request and executes code on the server, no user interaction,” Childs explained.

“‘The server’ here means a domain controller, and any authenticated attacker means any domain user. So the realistic read is: one phished workstation account, one crafted request, code execution on the DC. That’s a domain-compromise primitive, and Microsoft expects to see it exploited.”

Finally, among the more likely to be exploited flaws is also CVE-2026-80093, a privilege escalation vulnerability in Windows Cloud Files Mini Filter Driver. Though successful exploitation of this vulnerability requires an attacker to win a race condition, technical details are already public.

The good news is that patches for all of these and the above mentioned actively exploited flaws are all bundled in the cumulative security updates and monthly rollups for the various Windows versions, so applying them fixes them all in one fell swoop.

Setting Windows updates aside for a moment, Childs also advises prioritizing updating:

Microsoft Exchange Server, to fix a RCE flaw that can be triggered by Exchange Server processing an email with a malicious Visio attachment (CVE-2026-55007)

Microsoft SharePoint Server, to fix a variety of bugs

Why prioritization matters more than patch counts

“One of the most important things to recognize across the recent rise in Patch Tuesday releases is that while the number of vulnerabilities being patched is rising, the number of vulnerabilities that can and will affect most organizations remains quite low,” Narang told Help Net Security.

AI-assisted vulnerability discovery in 2026 is creating larger haystacks, but it isn’t finding more needles. It’s critical that organizations understand which vulnerabilities actually apply to them, whether they pose a threat by being reachable and exploitable, and prioritize remediation based on this risk context.”

Tyler Reguly, Associate Director of Security R&D at Fortra, says that the huge number of vulnerabilities patched by Microsoft merely shows that the company is being proactive.

“We need to remember that these large CVE counts are a good thing as we’re reducing attack surface before attackers get a chance to find and utilize the vulnerabilities. Eventually, all those long-standing, hard to find vulnerabilities will be fixed and Patch Tuesday will return to its typical cadence. Until that happens, prioritization is key and gift cards for extra coffee for your admins would likely be appreciated,” he noted.

Still, the number of one-off patches has also risen, and he advises organizations to consider whether their processes are designed to handle major changes and potential patching bottlenecks.

“Right now, if you are in charge of teams managing patches, you are probably struggling with what to do. Support your team, be aware of the difficulties they face, and ask them how things can be improved,” he commented.

“If you still prioritize based on CVSS, you are hurting your organization and your employees. If you are constantly flip-flopping as guidance changes, you are putting your organization at risk and jeopardizing employee happiness. You are essentially steering a ship through rough waters, and you need a steady hand to accomplish that. If you keep the ship on course, your team will be able to do the rest.”

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