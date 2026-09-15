Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 15, 2026

AI & Security Architect

SecNinjaz Technologies | India | On-site – View job details

As an AI & Security Architect, you will design secure and reliable AI agent platforms, including tools, memory, models, evaluations, and backend services. You will define controls for sensitive data, access, credentials, sandboxing, human approvals, and agent actions.

CISO

Texas Health and Human Services | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will the cybersecurity program, manage risk, and strengthen cyber resilience. You will provide executive leadership with actionable risk reporting and prepare the organization for emerging threats, including post-quantum risks.

Cyber Engineering Manager

Integer Technologies | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Engineering Manager, you will lead a team researching and testing security for Navy cyber-physical and embedded systems. You will oversee AI/ML-based threat detection, cyber risk analysis, security testing, modeling, and field demonstrations.

Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!

GenAI CBRNE Cyber Security Expert

Alice | USA | Remote – View job details

As a GenAI CBRNE Cyber Security Expert, you will red-team AI models to identify security and safety risks involving industrial systems, critical infrastructure, and CBRNE scenarios. You will test model safeguards against adversarial prompts, jailbreaks, information disclosure, and other misuse.

Head of Cyber Security and Information Governance

Southwark Council | United Kingdom | On-Site – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security and Information Governance, you will build and lead the cyber security team and set the organization’s security strategy and roadmap. You will oversee security operations, vulnerability management, incident response, compliance, data protection, and information governance.

Must read:

How to succeed at cybersecurity job interviews

IT Security Architect

Reserve Bank of Australia | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Architect, you will design secure technology solutions across cloud, identity, data, applications, and infrastructure. You will assess cyber risks, define security controls, and ensure projects meet security standards and regulatory requirements.

Information Security Manager

Cypress Creek Energy | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Manager, you will ead security operations, engineering, governance, and risk management across cloud, on-premises, and OT environments. You will manage endpoint and network security, SIEM and detection engineering, vulnerability and patch management, incident response, and digital forensics.

Manager Cyber Cloud Security and AI

PwC | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manager Cyber Cloud Security and AI, you will lead client projects covering AI security strategy, governance, risk, technology, and implementation. You will assess AI and data risks, develop security policies and controls, and help clients meet regulatory requirements.

SecOps Specialist

F2 Venture Capital | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a SecOps Specialist, you will protect cloud infrastructure from external and insider threats by monitoring security alerts, managing security tools, and responding to incidents. You will improve vulnerability management, logging, detection, and security automation.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Adobe | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will ecure AWS, Azure, and GCP environments by improving cloud architecture, IAM, network security, data protection, and threat detection. You will assess Kubernetes, CI/CD, and serverless workloads and build automation to find and fix security gaps.

Senior Cyber Analyst

Capstone Research Corporation | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Analyst, you will design and execute cyber assessments for DoW programs. You will analyze network, system, and security data to identify vulnerabilities, threats, and mission impacts, and support incident response, penetration testing, and defensive evaluations.

Senior Lead Security Engineer – Google Cloud

JPMorgan Chase | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Lead Security Engineer – Google Cloud, you will secure cloud-based Data and AI/ML services by assessing risks, designing controls, and reviewing cloud architecture and infrastructure-as-code. You will guide engineering teams on security requirements, integrate cloud services with IAM, network security, threat intelligence, and security operations, and mentor junior engineers.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Penumbra | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will protect on-premises and cloud networks by designing, implementing, and managing network security controls. You will manage firewalls, IDS/IPS, VPNs, and threat prevention technologies, conduct security assessments, and respond to incidents.

Senior Security Engineer

Gubra | Denmark | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will improve security operations across Microsoft 365, Azure, AWS, SaaS, identity, and hybrid environments. You will investigate incidents, strengthen monitoring and detection, manage vulnerabilities, and automate security processes. You will work with engineering teams to implement security controls, support DevSecOps, assess technical risks, and improve security tools and practices.

Specialist – Endpoint Security

CPX | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Specialist – Endpoint Security, you will monitor and investigate endpoint threats across Windows, macOS, Linux, VDI, and server environments. You will manage security tools and policies, analyze alerts and suspicious activity, and maintain endpoint security coverage. You will support incident response by containing threats, preserving evidence, and validating recovery.

Staff Security Researcher

Invicti | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Staff Security Researcher, you will develop detection rules for emerging malware and vulnerabilities, expand language support, and research new exploitation techniques across web applications, APIs, cloud environments, and AI systems. You will turn research into production-ready detections, attack-chain templates, evaluation frameworks, and security automation.