Product showcase: Helmit alerts parents when online conversations show signs of trouble

Helmit is a parental control app that combines AI-powered social media monitoring with screen time management, web filtering, location tracking, and safety alerts. It identifies potentially concerning interactions and surface the messages associated with an alert.

Helmit is available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Parents can create profiles for their children and connect supported services from the Family dashboard. The current integrations include WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Discord, Signal, YouTube, Gmail, and Outlook, with Helmit indicating that additional platforms are planned.

The Family dashboard provides a useful overview of each child and shows whether individual services and the child’s phone are connected. The app also supports multiple children and parent profiles.

Social media protection and alerts

Helmit analyzes activity on connected services every few minutes and looks at context and tone for signs associated with grooming, cyberbullying, hate speech, self-harm, sextortion, drugs, and scams. When something is detected, the parent receives an alert identifying the child, service, risk, and messages that caused the warning. Parents see the messages associated with an alert instead of receiving unrestricted access to the child’s complete chat history.

The mobile interface groups warnings into New and Resolved alerts and also lets parents manually initiate an analysis. When no issues are detected, the dashboard displays the monitoring status and the time until the next analysis.

Managing the child’s device

Parents can establish different Free Time, Study, and Sleep rules, set daily and per-app limits, create recurring homework or bedtime routines, and review weekly and per-app usage.

On a child’s Android device, setup includes granting the permissions required for screen-time management and app restrictions. Helmit can also use Device Admin access to help prevent a child from simply uninstalling the protection app. The child-facing interface then provides a straightforward view of the active mode and remaining screen time.

Web protection uses a secure VPN to filter unwanted sites across browsers. Parents can block individual apps or categories, restrict new installations and enforce SafeSearch.

Location and emergencies

Location monitoring places children on a family map and shows when their position was last updated. Parents can save locations such as home or school and receive notifications when a child arrives or leaves.

The child app also includes an SOS button. Holding it for five seconds sends an urgent alert and the child’s location to the parents in the family.

Final thoughts

Helmit brings social media monitoring, screen time, web filtering, and location tools into one platform, following a protection without prohibition approach that helps parents identify risks and set boundaries without unnecessarily restricting children’s digital lives.

That approach is particularly relevant as Europe considers stronger safeguards for minors online. The proposed EU Kids Act would introduce age-based restrictions on social media and place greater responsibility on platforms to protect young users. Whatever form those rules ultimately takes, families still need tools to manage the risks children encounter while they are online.