Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 22, 2026

Analyst Threat Intelligence

Optimum | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Analyst Threat Intelligence, you will collect and analyze intelligence to identify threats, threat actors, malware campaigns, and relevant TTPs. You will map adversary behavior to MITRE ATT&CK, produce actionable reports and alerts, support incident response and threat hunting, and maintain threat intelligence platforms.

Application Security Specialist

SMBC Group | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Security Specialist, you will identify, analyze, and help remediate application vulnerabilities before code reaches production. You will work closely with developers and security teams across SAST, SCA, DAST, IAST, container security, threat modeling, and vulnerability management.

Cyber System Security Engineer

MANTECH | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber System Security Engineer, you will lead security engineering and certification activities to protect sensitive systems throughout design, acquisition, testing, and deployment. You will oversee security policies and system architectures, assess cybersecurity risks, develop protection strategies, support system evaluations and site activations, and work with accreditation authorities to obtain Authorization to Operate (ATO).

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Cyber Threat Engineer

Dojo | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Engineer, you will investigate security alerts and incidents, conduct root cause analysis, and proactively hunt for threats across network, endpoint, and cloud environments. You will manage SIEM, EDR, SOAR, and IaC pipelines, build detection rules and automated response playbooks, address visibility gaps, and improve security operations through automation, metrics, and team mentorship.

Director, Cybersecurity

Asset Living | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Director, Cybersecurity, you will lead the organization’s cybersecurity strategy, team, operations, and MSSP partnerships. You will strengthen threat detection, incident response, crisis readiness, vulnerability management, cloud security, and security monitoring across Microsoft 365, Azure, and third-party platforms. You will oversee EDR, ITDR, MDR, SIEM, identity and access governance, cloud applications, and continuous threat exposure management.

IT Security Engineer

WIN Waste Innovations | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Engineer, you will manage and strengthen security across the organization’s systems, networks, endpoints, and data. You will monitor and respond to security incidents, manage vulnerabilities and remediation efforts, and serve as the SIEM subject matter expert. You will maintain incident response processes, security controls, and compliance with frameworks such as CIS and PCI.

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Lead Cloud Security Engineer

Cognizant | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Lead Cloud Security Engineer, you will design and automate security response and containment across cloud, endpoint, identity, network, SIEM, and SOAR platforms. You will build incident response playbooks, agentic SOC workflows, security integrations, and cloud-native automation using AWS, EKS, Terraform, Python, and APIs.

Malware Reverse Engineer

Accenture | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Malware Reverse Engineer, you will perform advanced static and dynamic analysis of malware across Windows and Linux environments. You will reverse engineer complex binaries, analyze vulnerabilities exploited by threat actors, uncover malware behavior and C2 infrastructure, and translate findings into detection logic.

Manager Security Operations & Identity

Gore Mutual Insurance | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manager Security Operations & Identity, you will lead incident response, IAM, threat intelligence, and security operations. You will oversee MDR services, incident response plans, IAM governance and lifecycle processes, and threat intelligence analysis. You will also manage security teams and tooling, improve operational processes, track SLAs, KPIs, and risks, and deliver security metrics and insights to senior leadership.

Penetration Tester

Weissman Cybersecurity | Israel | Remote – No longer accepting applications

As a Penetration Tester, you will develop and improve offensive security probes across a broad range of attack domains and MITRE ATT&CK techniques. You will research advanced defense-evasion methods, integrate successful attack paths with AI-driven testing systems, and collaborate with AI agents to improve penetration testing accuracy, coverage, and reliability while minimizing false findings.

Principal Cybersecurity Specialist – Research & Innovation

Eye Security | Belgium | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Cybersecurity Specialist – Research & Innovation, you will research emerging threats, offensive security, vulnerabilities, and new cybersecurity technologies. You will turn research into prototypes, tools, and automations using AI and development frameworks, collaborating with security, product, and engineering teams.

Principal Security Engineer

Procore Technologies | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, lead Procore’s strategy for AI-driven, autonomous security. You will architect agentic identity governance, security orchestration, self-healing infrastructure, automated threat modeling, and AI security controls using technologies such as LangGraph, Semantic Kernel, CrewAI, Kubernetes, and Terraform. You will also assess third-party technologies, guide AI security initiatives, and mentor engineers in building secure autonomous systems.

Product Manager, Threat Protection & IP Intelligence

Mastercard | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a Product Manager, Threat Protection & IP Intelligence, you will lead Mastercard’s product strategy, roadmap, commercialization, and financial performance for its threat protection portfolio. You will define customer segments, pricing, positioning, partnerships, and go-to-market plans while translating evolving cyber threats and customer needs into product capabilities.

Senior Platform Security Engineer

Firmus Technologies | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Platform Security Engineer, you will secure large-scale Kubernetes and GPU infrastructure through runtime monitoring, policy enforcement, and secure delivery controls. You will manage eBPF-based security tooling, workload identity, network and admission policies, image signing, vulnerability gates, and policy-as-code. You will also investigate security anomalies, validate tenant isolation, monitor privileged activity, support incident response, and maintain security controls aligned with ISO 27001 and NIST frameworks.

Threat Hunter

Arctiq | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Hunter, you will identify and investigate threats across client environments using SIEM, EDR, NDR, threat intelligence, and other security telemetry. You will analyze attacker behavior, IOCs, anomalies, and emerging threats while developing and tuning detection rules. You will support incident response, recommend security control improvements, maintain security tools, document findings, and collaborate with internal teams and clients to continuously strengthen threat detection and response.

VP, Head of Global Cyber Defense

Hewlett Packard Enterprise | USA | On-site – View job details

As a VP, Head of Global Cyber Defense, you will define and execute HPE’s global cyber defense strategy, roadmap, and investment priorities. You will lead global operations across incident response, threat hunting, insider threats, threat intelligence, detection engineering, automation, and AI-enabled security.