European AI spending is on track to reach nearly $470 billion by 2030

European organizations will spend nearly $470 billion on AI in 2030, IDC forecasts, with spending growing at a compound annual rate of 35% from 2025. At that rate, the market more than quadruples in five years. Generative AI will account for 55.4% of the total by 2030.

agentic AI is the main driver. Companies are moving from single-purpose copilots to several agents working together, and they are doing it under the EU AI Act, whose user-facing transparency rules and most high-risk obligations took effect on August 2, 2026. The rest apply from August 2, 2027, less than 11 months from now. IDC expects the deadlines to weigh most on investment in banking, insurance and healthcare.

“Despite geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, European AI investment is the priority organizations protect first when cutting elsewhere,” said Carla La Croce, research manager for data and analytics at IDC. “The market is moving from experimental use to operational, strategic deployment, focusing on operational efficiency, risk mitigation, and resilience use cases.”

Software gets more than half

Software takes 54.9% of European AI spending in 2026, and it is also the fastest-growing segment, at 43.9% a year through 2030. Within software, AI platforms grow fastest, at 61.1% a year. Companies use these platforms to build, run and manage models and agents, and IDC ties their growth to the jump in agentic components. A category growing 61.1% a year ends up about 11 times its starting size after five years.

Banks spend most, hospitals grow fastest

Banking is the largest spender, with 12.6% of the European market in 2026. With insurance and capital markets added, financial services reach 19.2%, close to one dollar in five. Banks are putting the money into fraud analysis, threat intelligence, contact-center automation and AI-driven self-service. IDC says they are moving from pilots to multi-agent automation of critical operations.

Software and information services companies rank second. More than half of their AI spending goes to infrastructure provisioning, the cloud capacity they need to host agent workloads. Retail ranks third, with digital commerce as its leading use.

Healthcare providers grow fastest, at 41.0% a year through 2030. Clinical workflow and resource optimization makes up nearly two thirds of their AI spending in 2026. Britain’s NHS is scaling AI ambient scribing to 20,000 clinicians. The software listens to consultations and drafts clinical notes. In Romania, an e-health program funded through the country’s national recovery plan connects more than 25,000 providers.

Rules and hiring gaps hold it back

IDC lists three main risks: rules that differ across EU member states, a continuing shortage of AI talent, and pressure to cut cloud costs. Those same pressures are creating demand for AI governance and assurance services, which help companies document and check how their AI systems behave.

Eastern Europe grows faster from a smaller base

Western European companies run more agentic AI in production, fund more generative AI rollouts from their balance sheets, and lead in newer areas such as aerospace and defense. Central and Eastern Europe is growing well above the worldwide average, helped by nearshore AI talent hubs and EU recovery money, but fragmented regulation and talent shortages keep the region a step behind. IDC’s public figures include no separate spending total for the region, so the size of the gap between east and west cannot be read from them.

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