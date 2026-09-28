LinkedIn tests a way for connections to verify your work history

LinkedIn is testing a way for members to verify the work and education history of people they know. The platform prompts verified members to confirm that they worked or studied with a connection. Once that person receives enough confirmations, LinkedIn adds a verification badge to their profile. Members can opt out.

“When you help verify a shared past or current work or school experience of one of your connections, it adds peer-backed credibility and reassurance,” Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn’s VP of Trust Product, wrote.

In the coming months, members will also be able to ask connections to verify their experience.

Protecting companies from employee impersonation

Admins who have verified their Company Page can remove known impersonator accounts from search results under their company name.

LinkedIn is also piloting a feature with a selection of companies that lets them require workplace verification before someone claiming to currently work there can associate their profile with the company’s Page.

Verified on LinkedIn lets members connect their verified profiles to partner platforms without completing a separate verification process. Truecaller and PeerSpot have joined partners including Adobe, TrustRadius and UserTesting.

Truecaller users can now see whether someone calling or messaging them on the platform is verified on LinkedIn.

“Our partnership with LinkedIn lets people bring richer professional context to their Truecaller caller ID, building on the trust and verification signals LinkedIn has established around professional identity. That gives the person receiving a call a more trustworthy picture of who is reaching out, while helping the caller be recognised for more than just their number,” said Kunal Dua, Truecaller’s chief product officer.