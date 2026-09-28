Product showcase: A photo can fool your eyes, Verdict checks the evidence

Verdict is an AI image and video detector designed for iPhone. It works offline and requires no account. Choose a photo or video, run a scan, and the app returns a 0–100 score with a verdict and supporting evidence. It requires iOS 16 or later.

How it works

For photos, Verdict examines signals from an AI-detection model, camera metadata, and sensor noise. It shows a compression check in the breakdown, but that check does not affect the score.

For a video, it analyzes 15 sampled frames and uses the median result. The breakdown lets users see where the checks agree or disagree.

The analysis takes place on the iPhone. Photos and videos are not uploaded, and scan history remains on the device. The app uses Apple’s photo picker, so selecting a file does not give the app access to the entire library. An optional feedback form sends the message and basic device details if the user chooses to submit it.

Testing Verdict

I tried Verdict with several photos and a video. One garden image received a 51% real result, close to an even split. A different image was labeled 72% AI-generated, while a photograph of a house was marked 100% real. The results screen shows how the individual checks contributed, including cases where they disagree.

The video test exposed a more serious error. I scanned footage I had recorded at a concert, and the app labeled it 100% AI-generated. Its frame analysis classified all 15 sampled frames as AI, although the same results screen identified the file as camera-captured video.

That result shows why a confident score should still be questioned. I cannot determine whether concert lighting, movement, video processing, or another factor caused the mistake.

Conclusion

Verdict’s offline analysis and evidence breakdown make it useful for an initial check, especially with private media. My concert video shows why it is still important to consider the source and context before accepting an automated verdict.