Many expect AI in the SOC to make entry jobs harder to get

A junior analyst in a security operations center, or SOC, has usually learned the job the slow way. You work the same phishing lure dozens of times, chase the same familiar malware pattern and write up the same case note at the end of the shift. Eventually you know what normal looks like, which is how you notice when something isn’t. AI tools handle a lot of that repetitive work, and the people doing the job are glad to see it go.

Nearly nine in ten respondents in a Swimlane survey of 500 security operations staff, all at organizations already using AI, say it has made their work more satisfying. The catch is who is saying it. About a quarter of respondents say AI has held back their ability to build security skills. Those analysts are just as happy with their jobs as the ones who say AI helped them learn: 91% versus 92%.

A satisfied analyst might be growing into a senior investigator, or might be enjoying a lighter workload while the skills that lead to promotion never develop. A job satisfaction survey can’t tell you which. If you run a SOC, ask about skills separately, because junior analysts have the most to lose if nobody does.

The first rung is getting higher

One percent of respondents expect the analyst career path to stay as it is. In a sample of 500, that’s a handful of people.

Most expect the change to go one of two ways. The most common answer is new jobs built around overseeing, checking and coordinating AI systems. Nearly half expect entry-level jobs to get harder to land, either by demanding more knowledge and experience or by offering fewer chances to get that experience in the first place. Only a small share expect traditional roles to simply shrink.

Put those together and there’s a squeeze. The repetitive casework AI takes over is the same work that used to teach new hires the basics. If employers raise the bar for entry-level jobs while the practice that helped people clear it disappears, somebody has to build that training on purpose.

Checking the AI is part of the job now

Analysts say more of their day now goes to reviewing what the AI produced, and they’re confident about it. More than nine in ten say they could catch an incorrect or incomplete recommendation. They also have a sense of when to step in. Respondents most often say they trust their own judgment when the evidence in front of them conflicts with the AI’s answer, or when acting on a recommendation could disrupt business operations or critical systems. Few say they simply go along with the AI unless it’s wrong.

The risk they worry about most is themselves. Analysts leaning too heavily on AI recommendations topped the list of concerns about expanding AI use, just ahead of exposing sensitive data. The logic is easy to follow. An analyst who rarely has to check the AI’s reasoning gets less practice spotting when it’s wrong.

Leaders describe a more finished job

Leaders and practitioners answer the same questions differently, and the leaders are consistently more upbeat. Three-quarters of leaders describe AI as extensively deployed across multiple security functions. About half of practitioners say the same. Leaders also report more role redesign, more capacity and more satisfaction.

The two groups came from different organizations, so the gap can’t prove bosses misread their own teams. It’s still worth knowing that the people who usually set investment priorities describe a transition further along than the one practitioners report. Big companies trail too. At firms with 10,000 or more employees, respondents were half as likely as those at midsize firms to report a big jump in satisfaction.

Written-down roles go with happier analysts

Paperwork turns out to matter. About four in ten respondents say their organization formally rewrote analyst roles around higher-value work. A similar share say duties drifted with no formal change. Among those with a formal redesign, 71% say AI significantly raised their satisfaction. Without one, the figure drops to 29%. The survey can’t say the redesign caused the difference, and organizations that take the time to rewrite job descriptions may differ in other ways.

A formal redesign spells out what analysts now do, how they’re judged and how they move up. It also gives a manager an obvious place to track whether people are learning, separate from whether they’re happy. The 91% figure is why that second measurement matters.

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