Product showcase: Webroot Mobile Security screens texts, blocks risky sites, and checks for data leaks

Webroot Mobile Security combines device security checks, Safari protection, text scam filtering, and data breach monitoring. It is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. The app requires an active Webroot subscription and is included with Essentials, Premium, and Total Protection.

The home screen displays subscription status, a Scan Now button, the last scan time, and shortcuts to individual features.

Device checks cover passcode protection, operating system updates, jailbreak status, and Wi-Fi security. Results generate recommendations with instructions for completing setup.

Browsing and text protection

Webroot for Safari flags and blocks malicious websites. Users activate protection by enabling the extension in their device settings.

Text Scam Protection checks incoming SMS messages for phishing attempts, suspicious links, and fraudulent content.

The Activity Report summarizes website threats over the previous 30 days. My report contained no entries and displayed a reminder to check whether Webroot for Safari was enabled.

Checking data breach exposure

I added an email address to Data Breach Monitoring and verified it using a code. The app returned four breach records, each listing the categories of exposed information.

Results included email addresses, passwords, usernames, and other personal data. Users can review incidents and hide reviewed threats. The feature provides guidance on services where password changes or account deletion may be needed.

Passwords and VPN access

The Password Manager section explains how to activate LastPass through the Webroot account portal using a keycode. LastPass is included with Essentials and higher plans. I skipped activation because I already use it.

The VPN screen showed an upgrade option under my subscription. Eligible subscribers can select a country and activate VPN protection within Mobile Security. Webroot Secure VPN is included with Total Protection and is available through a separate subscription.

Final thoughts

Webroot Mobile Security is easy to install and navigate. Its scan identifies settings that need attention, and breach monitoring shows which data has been exposed. The results give users practical steps to improve device and account security.