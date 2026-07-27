Product showcase: LastPass Authenticator brings Face ID, Apple Watch, and cloud backup to 2FA

LastPass Authenticator is a free app that provides two-factor authentication (2FA) for accounts and any service that supports time-based one-time passwords (TOTP). It supports push notifications for one-tap approvals and generates six-digit verification codes for online accounts. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Android devices.

Getting started

Adding a new account takes only a few steps. Users can scan a QR code, import one from an image saved in Photos, or enter a secret key manually.

To simplify enrollment, the app includes predefined templates for a wide range of online services, including Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Binance, Coinbase, Discord, Dropbox, Facebook, Evernote, GitHub, PayPal, Slack, Twitch, X (Twitter), and many others. Custom entries can be created for any service that supports TOTP authentication.

Accounts are displayed in a searchable list with service icons, account names, and a timer showing when the current verification code expires. Users can edit account information, organize entries into groups, and manage multiple authenticators from a single interface. The app also supports transferring accounts to another device, and accounts can be exported as QR codes.

The app includes several features designed to protect locally stored authentication codes. Users can secure the app with Face ID or a PIN, enable Tap to Reveal so verification codes remain hidden until selected, and configure cloud backup to restore accounts after replacing or resetting a device. A built-in Security Checkup reviews recommended security settings, verifies that the app is up to date, and checks whether the device has been jailbroken.

Verification codes can be scanned directly from screenshots stored on the device, eliminating the need to switch between devices during setup. Users can preview the next authentication code before the current one expires, choose where the upcoming code is displayed, and group digits to improve readability.

Final thoughts

By combining support for standard TOTP authentication with push approvals, biometric protection, cloud backup, Apple Watch support, and flexible import options, LastPass Authenticator provides a practical solution for managing two-factor authentication across multiple online services from a single app.