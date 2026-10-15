Product showcase: GuardOS checks QR links, scans for data breaches, and filters Safari content

GuardOS is an iPhone application that combines device security checks, VPN access, Safari content filtering, QR link scanning, and storage cleanup. It is available through the App Store.

Getting started

The home dashboard organizes tools into individual tiles, making each function accessible without navigating through multiple menus. During my walkthrough, it flagged one issue: Web Protection was turned off.

Protection Check runs through web protection, passcode, biometrics, and software update status. A progress indicator shows the check advancing, while individual items receive status marks.

Security and privacy features

Web Protection includes separate switches for blocking ads, hiding cookie prompts, stopping tracking, and filtering adult and gambling content. Users can enable categories individually. The screen specifies that these protections work in Safari.

Breach Check searches an email address against known data breaches. My search returned four matches, with affected services, breach dates, and categories of exposed information listed for review. These details help users understand what information was included in each reported breach.

The Password Generator provides a length slider and switches for uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Users can copy the generated password or create another.

Safe QR Scanner checks a code’s destination before opening it. Users can scan with the camera or select an image from Photos. In my test, it displayed the destination URL and reported no threats, while reminding me to open the link only if I trusted its source. Links do not open automatically, and the result screen provides options to copy the address, open it, or close the result.

Storage cleanup

Storage Cleaner scans the photo library and groups screenshots, duplicate photos, similar photos, and large videos. Each category shows item counts and storage sizes, helping users identify what occupies space. Nothing is deleted during scanning, and users choose what to remove.

Conclusion

GuardOS puts several iPhone tools in one place, but the QR code scanner and storage scanner are the ones I’d return to. I want to see where a QR code leads before opening it, and I’d rather review photos and videos in groups than scroll through my library looking for things to delete.