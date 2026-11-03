Cybersecurity jobs available right now: November 3, 2026

Cyber Security Architect

Planck Technologies | Portugal | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will design security architectures for telecommunications networks, platforms, and cloud environments. You will define security frameworks, assess risks, conduct threat modeling, and evaluate security technologies. You will partner with engineering teams to embed security into deployments, maintain architecture documentation, and support customer workshops and technical reviews. You will strengthen governance and contribute to transformation projects involving cloud-native platforms, virtualization, and 5G networks.

Cloud Security Engineer

Booz Allen Hamilton | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will support security documentation, validation, assessment, and accreditation to ensure IT systems meet information assurance requirements. You will assess compliance and risk, evaluate software assurance practices, and advise leaders on security procedures. You will recommend tools and capabilities across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments to address Risk Management Framework (RMF) requirements and help Intelligence Community clients secure their systems.

Cyber Espionage (Critical Unit) & Senior Partner

Wester Consulting Group | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Espionage (Critical Unit) & Senior Partner, you will lead cyber intelligence, offensive and defensive strategy, and sensitive client engagements. You will oversee threat analysis, attribution, counter-operations, and secure data activities while aligning cyber initiatives with AGI, robotics, and autonomous systems programs.

Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!

DevSecOps

Silentium Defence | Australia | On-site – View job details

As a DevSecOps, you will build and maintain secure CI/CD pipelines and automated infrastructure using Terraform and Ansible. You will embed security throughout development, strengthen network and data protection controls, and implement security testing and monitoring. You will support secure releases through threat modeling and code reviews, lead incident response and remediation, and promote security practices across technical teams.

Endpoint & Cloud Security Master

Hewlett Packard Enterprise | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Endpoint & Cloud Security Master, you will lead endpoint security strategy and manage CrowdStrike Falcon across Windows, Linux, Mac, and cloud environments. You will automate sensor deployment for virtual machines and Kubernetes workloads across AWS, GCP, and Azure, maintain platform health and coverage, and configure security policies.

Identity Governance Engineer

Impulse Space | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Identity Governance Engineer, you will maintain and enhance enterprise Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) capabilities, including identity lifecycle processes and access reviews. You will manage Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, authentication policies, privileged access, and SSO integrations across cloud and enterprise systems. You will govern human and non-human identities, develop automation, and partner with security teams to address identity risks and support compliance.

Must read:

How to succeed at cybersecurity job interviews

ISSO 2

Amentum | USA | On-site – View job details

As an ISSO 2, you will lead day-to-day security operations for assigned systems, monitor alerts and logs, validate security tool coverage, and support incident response and escalation. You will conduct vulnerability scans and compliance checks, coordinate remediation, verify fixes, and maintain security evidence and tickets.

Lead DevSecOps Engineer

McKesson | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Lead DevSecOps Engineer, you will lead application security and DevSecOps initiatives across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. You will embed security controls into CI/CD pipelines, manage application and software supply chain security tools, and automate security workflows. You will partner with engineering teams to secure applications, APIs, containers, and infrastructure, guide incident response and remediation, and mentor engineers while shaping security standards and architecture.

Networks Cyber Security Engineer

NEC Software Solutions | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Networks Cyber Security Engineer, you will protect networks through vulnerability scanning, patch management, and remediation. You will investigate alerts, respond to incidents, support threat hunting, and analyze Cisco and Palo Alto firewalls. You will collaborate with infrastructure teams to automate fixes and implement IT Health Check recommendations, working across locations and providing out-of-hours support as needed.

Network Security Engineer

EDGE | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will design and maintain secure network architectures for classified environments, including air-gapped and restricted networks. You will manage network devices, access controls, segmentation, and cryptographic hardware, monitor threats, and remediate vulnerabilities. You will maintain security documentation and baselines, support audits and accreditation, and ensure equipment is securely operated and decommissioned.

Penetration Tester (Junior)

Valiant Solutions | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester (Junior), you will support the Red Cell team by performing and leading penetration tests that assess the security of customer systems. You will identify vulnerabilities, analyze root causes, recommend remediation aligned with NIST SP 800-53 controls, and present findings to system owners and engineers. You will maintain testing infrastructure, develop automation tools and testing methods, apply forensic techniques, and contribute to program deliverables and performance metrics while staying current on security threats and countermeasures.

Senior AI Security Engineer

Abacus Insights | India | Remote – View job details

As a Senior AI Security Engineer, you will partner with engineering teams to secure AI applications, agents, and platforms from design through production. You will build security controls and automation, conduct threat modeling, and secure MCP integrations, cloud infrastructure, and data pipelines. You will embed security testing into CI/CD, enforce identity and data protection controls, and monitor AI risks. You will guide developers, support customer security discussions and incident response, and collaborate with Privacy, Compliance, and Legal to meet applicable requirements.

Senior AI Threat Researcher

Sophos | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior AI Threat Researcher, you will investigate how attackers use AI and assess threats to agentic systems, AI supply chains, and enterprise deployments. You will analyze telemetry and threat intelligence to identify trends, develop detection strategies, and automate research workflows. You will collaborate with researchers, analysts, and engineers to turn findings into protections, publish actionable intelligence, and present research to internal teams and the wider security community.

Senior Embedded Engineer, Cybersecurity

Caterpillar | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Embedded Engineer, Cybersecurity, you will lead cybersecurity objectives, compliance, and implementation during New Product Introduction. You will develop secure embedded Linux software and network architectures for vehicle systems, troubleshoot Ethernet and IP networking issues, and translate security findings into actionable recommendations. You will support risk assessments and help cross-functional teams develop risk treatment plans.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

Blockaid | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will investigate crypto-focused cybercriminals, their tactics, and attack vectors across on-chain and off-chain sources. You will use OSINT and HUMINT to analyze threats, uncover incident root causes, and produce intelligence reports. You will help develop prevention and detection strategies, communicate risks to customers, and collaborate with Customer Success, Marketing, and Sales teams.

Vulnerability Management Lead

Impact Fulfillment Services | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Management Lead, you will lead vulnerability assessment and remediation across applications, infrastructure, and other information assets. You will oversee scanning tools, validate findings, ensure asset coverage, and prioritize fixes based on risk. You will coordinate and verify remediation, maintain configuration compliance, and report metrics on coverage and effectiveness.