BackBox Linux is a free, open source penetration testing distribution made by BackBox, a non-profit community project that keeps its own repositories of ethical hacking tools.

On November 19 the project released version 10, codenamed Resolute Raccoon. It’s built for compatibility with Ubuntu 26.04 LTS and ships with the Linux 7.0 kernel and the Xfce 4.20 desktop. It also changes how anonymous mode handles traffic: DNS queries now go through Tor, and IPv6 is blocked while the mode is on.

If you use anonymous mode to hide where your test traffic comes from, these are the two leaks to worry about. A DNS lookup sent outside Tor tells the local network and the resolver which hosts you’re about to contact, even though the traffic itself stays hidden. IPv6 can be just as revealing, because its packets can go around a tunnel set up only for IPv4. When you’re finished, a new anonymous stop command puts your original network settings back. If you trusted the mode in an older release, take a few minutes to check your setup for stray DNS and IPv6 traffic before you rely on it again.

Version 10 updates Metasploit Framework to 6.5, Nmap to 7.98, Wireshark to 4.6, sqlmap to 1.10, hashcat to 7.1 and ZAP to 2.17. Most of the new tools are for finding bugs and testing web and Windows targets. The ffuf and gobuster tools search a site for hidden pages and directories. AFL++ is a fuzzer, a tool that feeds malformed input to a program until something breaks. GDB, LLDB, ltrace and checksec handle binary analysis. For Windows and Active Directory networks, smbclient arrives along with Kerberos and LDAP clients. The release also adds hashID, mdk4, Firejail, apksigner and aapt.

The installer offers normal and minimal installs, full disk encryption using LVM on LUKS, and ZFS. The ISO is a hybrid image that supports UEFI and Secure Boot. In VMware, the live session includes open-vm-tools and resizes the desktop to fit the window. BackBox lists minimum requirements of a 64-bit processor, 2 GB of RAM, 30 GB of disk space, an 800×600 display and a USB drive of 8 GB or more.

The team says it is working on BackBox AI, which would bring agentic cyber operations into the distribution. The 64-bit ISO is available here.