Rubrik announced Configuration Resilience for Microsoft 365, a new offering that protects the key settings governing Microsoft applications such as Microsoft 365, Purview and Defender, and rolls back changes to them with a single action.

By continuously safeguarding Microsoft 365 configurations, Rubrik equips organizations with a one-click undo button to reverse unauthorized system modifications before attackers can steal sensitive data.

Rubrik Security Cloud handles recovery of identity, configuration and data for Microsoft 365 from a single SaaS-based platform. The configuration piece adds to Rubrik’s existing resilience offerings for Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft 365 data, so customers can restore settings along with identities and data after an attack.

The invisible attack path in cloud environments

Threat actors aren’t always focused on destructive malware. For example, 82% of 2025 detections were malware-free. Instead, threat actors compromise valid user credentials to log in quietly. Rubrik Zero Labs found that 90% of IT and security leaders reported identity-based attacks as the single largest threat to their organizations. Once inside an environment, attackers do not need to alter files directly. Instead, they log in and reconfigure your Microsoft 365 tenant quietly leaving exposed backdoors and persistence.

“The configuration change now is the attack,” said Anneka Gupta, CPO at Rubrik. “Adversaries no longer need to touch your data to steal it. They can change the underlying security rules that protect it. Existing detection tools can alert you that a door was opened, but they cannot close it for you. By bringing identity, configuration, and data resilience together into one architecture, Rubrik gives security teams the power to surgically reverse an attacker’s steps and ensure business continuity.”

Adversaries quietly alter Data Loss Prevention (DLP) rules, create rogue email forwarding instructions, disable threat filters, and expand global file sharing. These hidden changes persist long after an administrator disables the compromised user account.

Organizations that only back up static files leave their control room entirely exposed. Detection tools can flag that a change occurred, but they offer no mechanism to restore original settings. IT administrators are often forced to manually rebuild complex tenant settings using spreadsheets, screenshots, and untested scripts, a process that regularly takes weeks.

Closing the resilience gap across the entire attack chain

Rubrik Configuration Resilience adds configuration recovery to existing protections for Microsoft Entra ID and core data, offering end-to-end resilience for identity, configuration and data for Microsoft 365 on one platform.

Rather than asking whether their data is backed up, organizations can now confidently work toward restoring their entire operating environment to a trusted state, helping organizations recover their core operations in minutes instead of weeks.

Engineered for surgical precision and control

Rubrik Configuration Resilience delivers continuous control plane protection through these purpose-built capabilities:

Activity logs : Provides visibility into every change in a tenant, with details on who changed, when it was changed, and what it was changed to.

: Provides visibility into every change in a tenant, with details on who changed, when it was changed, and what it was changed to. Surgical revert : Administrators can roll back a single compromised setting or bulk undo every action taken by a specific rogue account.

: Administrators can roll back a single compromised setting or bulk undo every action taken by a specific rogue account. Protection across six core workloads : Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, Defender for Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Purview.

: Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive, Microsoft Teams, Defender for Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Purview. Immutable off-tenant protection : Snapshots are encrypted, stored securely outside the customer tenant, and protected by immutable retention.

: Snapshots are encrypted, stored securely outside the customer tenant, and protected by immutable retention. Attributed activity ledger: Pinpoints every setting added, modified, or removed following each scheduled snapshot. Any unauthorized alteration is flagged after each snapshot.

Rubrik Configuration Resilience is available in Early Access today for eligible Rubrik Security Cloud customers (availability, features, and performance are subject to change). General availability for Rubrik Security Cloud Commercial is scheduled within the coming months, with RSC-Private planned for the first quarter of fiscal year 2028.