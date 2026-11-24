Anthropic launched Claude Ship in beta, a suite of agents that reviews pull requests, fixes issues and approves changes permitted by a team’s policy. Teams decide where it runs and which changes require human approval.

Anthropic said Claude writes most of the code on its Claude Code team. With Claude Ship, the company aims to help teams “ship code as fast as teams write it.”

How Claude Ship works

Claude Ship combines Code Review, which is generally available, with two new agents in beta: PR Steward and Claude Approvals.

Code Review examines pull requests against the codebase from several perspectives, verifies its findings, categorizes them and posts them to the pull request. Teams can choose a Quick, Standard or Deep review level for each repository.

On the Claude Code team, where automated reviews form part of a broader review process, the number of merged pull requests more than doubled from June to September, while the share of reverted pull requests fell by more than 40%, according to Anthropic.

PR Steward addresses failing continuous integration (CI) checks, merge conflicts and feedback from Code Review, other review tools or team members. After each push, it posts a comment explaining what it changed and how to undo those changes. Developers can guide it by adding instructions to comments using @claude or stop it with @claude stop . PR Steward does not approve or merge pull requests.

“PR Steward is helping teams in our pilot spend less time working through code review feedback and more time building. We can tailor it to our teams’ processes, including how it suggests changes and organizes feedback. That flexibility has made it a useful part of the development workflow,” said Alex Devkar, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Analytics at Carvana.

Claude Approvals applies an approval policy defined by the team in a file stored in the repository. The policy can allow Claude to approve routine changes and require human sign-off in specific scenarios. Teams can base approval decisions on Code Review findings or their own classifiers written in natural language.

Anthropic recommends that most customers initially run Claude Approvals in observe-only mode before configuring branch protection rules to require its approval.

Options for developers and admins

Developers can run the new /ship command in Claude Code once a change is ready. Claude pushes the change, opens a pull request, reviews it and addresses feedback and failing checks. Merge permissions depend on the developer’s permissions and the repository’s branch rules. The command is rolling out in Claude Code and the desktop app.

Admins can enable Code Review and PR Steward for individual repositories, allowing the agents to work on pull requests automatically without developers having to invoke the /ship command.

Admins can configure the review level, review frequency and monthly spending limits for Code Review and PR Steward. Claude Approvals becomes active when a connected repository has a policy file on its default branch, and admins can disable it. Claude Ship works with existing branch protection rules and required checks.

Anthropic’s own use

Anthropic uses Claude Ship on many of its own pull requests. In one recent example, a customer was confused by Analytics API documentation that implied an Admin key could retrieve Pro and Team usage data.

A product manager on the Claude Code team asked Claude Tag whether a fix was already underway, and Claude Tag opened a pull request to correct the documentation. Code Review found no blocking issues, a documentation reviewer signed off, the change passed Claude Approvals, and the pull request was merged that evening.

Availability and pricing

Claude Ship is available to customers on Claude Team and Enterprise plans for repositories hosted on GitHub. Organizations with Zero Data Retention, the HIPAA configuration or customer-managed encryption keys cannot use it.

Claude Ship is billed based on token usage. Costs depend on the number and size of pull requests, the review level, how often reviews run and the amount of work PR Steward performs.

Claude Approvals has no base charge. Classifiers defined in a policy are billed based on the tokens they consume, and policies that rely on Claude’s review trigger a billable Code Review, even in observe-only mode. Running the /ship command counts as regular Claude Code usage.

Eligible Claude Enterprise organizations can claim at least $10,000 in Claude Ship credits, which are valid for 30 days from the date of claiming. The claim deadline is January 15, 2027.