Google has announced security controls across Google Workspace and Google Cloud to address the risks associated with autonomous AI agents accessing enterprise data, executing tasks, and interacting with cloud infrastructure.

The measures include dedicated agent identities, human approval controls for sensitive operations, prompt injection screening, and restrictions on how third-party AI tools access and process organizational data.

The company also announced the general availability of its Workspace Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers and command-line interface (CLI), along with new requirements for AI agents connecting to its productivity services.

“Policy checks, data boundaries, and human confirmation have to live in the request path,” Chandu Thota, VP of Engineering at Google Workspace, and Brad Calder, President of Google Cloud Platform and SRE, wrote.

Google mandates new API access rules

Under the new Workspace AI Tools Addendum, AI agents must connect through Google’s Workspace MCP servers or CLI. Technical enforcement is scheduled to begin on February 1, 2027, while conventional applications can continue using existing REST APIs.

The MCP servers support Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Chat, and Tasks, with support for Google Keep planned. Agent requests are checked against organizational permissions, DLP policies, and classification labels.

The Workspace CLI supports locally deployed agents and terminal-based automation through scoped OAuth authentication.

Dedicated agent identities and human approval

External AI agents connecting to Workspace must use dedicated OAuth client IDs, allowing administrators and users to distinguish AI agents from conventional applications.

Google is implementing least-privilege OAuth scopes and usage quotas to limit agent permissions and resource consumption. Time-limited approvals are planned for a future release, while quota-related billing is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2027.

In Google Cloud, agents receive individual identities through Agent Registry without relying on shared or long-lived keys. Their access and resource consumption are governed by identity and access management (IAM) policies and quotas.

Workspace MCP servers and the CLI enforce user confirmation for sensitive operations, such as sending emails, modifying Drive sharing permissions, or performing bulk edits.

Google Cloud customers can configure policies requiring MFA or human approval before agents access sensitive Cloud Storage buckets, change IAM permissions, or modify production infrastructure.

Workspace administrators can audit agent activity and revoke access through the admin console. Google plans to extend these capabilities to users.

Google Cloud customers can monitor agent behavior through Security Command Center, Agent Observability, Cloud Audit Logs, and Wiz. According to Google, revoking a Cloud Agent Identity or OAuth grant immediately terminates the associated access.

Prompt injection and unauthorized data access

Google Cloud Agent Gateway introduces protocol-level security controls for LLM, MCP, and Agent2Agent (A2A) communications.

The gateway verifies agent identities against Agent Registry, enforces IAM policies, restricts outbound connections through default-deny rules, and integrates Google’s Model Armor service to screen requests for prompt injection.

Google plans to introduce additional access restrictions that will enable Workspace administrators and users to prevent external AI agents from retrieving designated emails, files, and folders. These restrictions will build on existing Workspace DLP and client-side encryption capabilities.

New restrictions on enterprise data handling

The Workspace AI Tools Addendum prohibits the permanent storage of raw Workspace data, its use for model training, and unauthorized API scraping.

The addendum also establishes a 30-day retention limit for Google Technical Information, which includes vector embeddings, memory indexes, user profiles, and organizational graphs but excludes user data.

AI tool providers must comply with data retention and deletion requirements, including removing user data and associated technical information when an integration is disconnected or its access is revoked.

Google recommends that Workspace administrators review connected applications and agents, configure DLP policies, and monitor OAuth activity logs. Developers are advised to migrate their agent integrations to the supported interfaces and implement user confirmation and prompt injection protection mechanisms ahead of the February 2027 enforcement deadline.