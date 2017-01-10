CISSP Planning Kit: Your guide to CISSP certification and beyond

Studying for the CISSP exam can seem overwhelming, which is why (ISC)2 developed this quick guide. Download this planning kit for a CISSP overview, study tips, preview of how to maintain your certification, and more.

CISSP Planning Kit features

Exam overview – Get an inside look at what topics are covered and how the CISSP exam is weighted with an easy to read infographic.

Study plan roadmap – Leverage our insightful tips for studying and exam prep to ensure a smooth experience.

Tips to maintaining your CISSP status – Passing the CISSP exam is just the beginning. Get these five simple tips for stress-free maintenance of your CISSP certification.

Continuing education ideas – Review 22 recommended activities that qualify for continuing education, so you can stay certified.

Download the CISSP Planning Kit here.