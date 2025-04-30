Download: Edgescan 2025 Vulnerability Statistics Report

Edgescan’s 2025 Vulnerability Statistics Report explores risk density patterns across network/device and application layers, uncovers complex vulnerabilities that automated tools consistently miss, and evaluates the real-world effectiveness of leading vulnerability scoring methodologies, including EPSS, CISA KEV, CVSS, and our proprietary EVSS system.

This year’s findings reveal significant industry variances in vulnerability remediation efficiency, with software companies achieving the fastest mean time to remediate (63 days), while construction sector organizations lag considerably (104 days).

Edgescan also identified concerning patterns in vulnerability management, with larger enterprises leaving 45.4% of discovered vulnerabilities unresolved within a 12-month period—predominantly within the network/device layer.

Key findings from the 2025 report include: