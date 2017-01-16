Securing the converged cloud: CSA Summit at RSA Conference 2017

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) announced the agenda for its annual CSA Summit 2017, a full-day event being held at the RSA Conference 2017 on Monday, February 13, 2017.

This year’s CSA Summit will welcome world leading security experts and cloud providers to discuss global governance, new cloud technologies and applications, the threat landscape, security innovations and latest best practices to help organizations address the new frontiers in cloud security.

“Today, the cloud has evolved into a central IT system by which organizations are expected to transform themselves into over the coming years,” said Jim Reavis, CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. “Cloud represents the future of tomorrow’s agile enterprise and advanced technology trends, such as IoT, quantum computing and container technologies. These will not only extend the possibilities and benefits of cloud, but also creates new attack vectors for ambitious and resourceful adversaries. This year’s Summit will look take a close look at several new and promising advancements and how companies can securely apply them in their own environment.”

The CSA Summit at RSA Conference 2017 will feature the following keynote speakers:

Robert Herjavec, CEO & Founder, Herjavec Group

General Keith Alexander, CEO & President, IronNet Cybersecurity.

In addition to keynote speakers, this year’s event will also feature presentations and roundtable discussions from some of the industry’s foremost companies in cloud advancements and innovations including Centrify, Cryptzone, Oracle, Qualys, Zscaler, Veracode, Venify and WhiteHat Security on a number of important topics including the software-defined perimeter, security in the age of access, security for IaaS and PaaS, cloud and IoT risks, threats and opportunities; and how to embrace the cloud and mobility through security and network transformation.

In addition to the presentations, the CSA will also release new research and updates on cloud assessment tools during the Summit.