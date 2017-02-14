Cybersecurity training management and skills assessment platform

No cost and open source cybersecurity massive open online course (MOOC) provider Cybrary announced the launch of its Teams training management and skills assessment platform at RSA Conference 2017.

Designed for enterprise users, Cybrary Teams provides access to Cybrary’s training catalogue through a customizable in-browser dashboard. There, enterprises can manage its members, export member training data to their learning management system, track skill development and training progression, customize training requirements for enrollees, and expand access across their organization.

Teams also helps end-users meet compliance standards via access to Cybrary’s End User Security Awareness, PCI/DSS, HIPAA and other training content.

An open source platform, Cybrary Teams scales with your internal team and offers hands-on enterprise training with 24/7 access to more than 800 cybersecurity challenges. Teams can be used for students and practitioners at all career and skill levels.

Managers can prepare reports on how employees are performing across 75 key security arenas, control what content they see, and build out custom curriculum. Users will also have unlimited access to 120 Practical Labs for training in real-world environments.

Cybrary will offer micro certification exams on critical skills in cybersecurity through Teams. The exams are 40 questions long, take 40 minutes to complete, and are designed as assessments, to prove proficiency on a specific topic related to some of the most common jobs in the field.

The exams are conducted online at a cost of just $10 with one free retake per exam, but will be included for free on the Teams platform. Upon successful completion, users will receive a professional certification showing the skill is proven and validated and can be provided to an employer.

“Our new Teams platform brings the best of Cybrary’s open source training to the enterprise. Up until now, our training platform has been entirely consumer focused, but now organizations can deploy and manage the training that their employees take on Cybrary,” said Ralph Sita, CEO and Co-Founder of Cybrary.