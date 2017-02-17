Products highlighted by recent infosec awards



Bitglass was named by Cyber Defense Magazine the winner of the Hot Company award in the Cloud Security Solutions category.

Bitglass is a Cloud Access Security Broker that enables enterprises to secure any SaaS, IaaS, or custom cloud application, as their sensitive data moves beyond the network perimeter. Its data protection suite provides end-to-end security and visibility over corporate data in the cloud and on any device, and enables IT to enforce access controls, limit sharing, and prevent data leakage across all enterprise cloud applications.



DigiCert healthcare solutions for connected medical devices have been recognized as the gold winner for “Best Security Solutions for Healthcare” at the 13th annual Info Security Product Guide’s 2017 Global Excellence Awards.

DigiCert provides reliable security solutions for connected medical devices that allow manufacturers and healthcare providers to better protect patient safety and personal health information. DigiCert Auto-Provisioning combines scalable digital certificate issuance with automated provisioning to simplify large-volume device enrollment and credentialing. It also provides on-device secure key generation and storage to prevent the use of stolen credentials and unauthorized devices. Additionally, manufacturers and device owners can provision certificates for their connected devices whether or not they use open enrollment protocols.

Additionally, DigiCert’s enterprise-grade certificate management platform, CertCentral, was selected as a finalist for Best Security Solution for the enterprise at the 2017 SC Awards.

For enterprise security, DigiCert CertCentral automates traditionally manual processes for certificate management, including discovery, analysis, procurement, deployment, management, monitoring and remediation. Built upon flexible APIs, it easily integrates into organizations’ existing workflows while providing access to the most comprehensive digital certificate repositories. Featuring an intuitive, cloud-based portal, CertCentral easily scales across an organization’s work places, regardless of geographic location.



Dome9 Arc, Dome9 Security’s cloud security platform, was named Best Cloud Security Product in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. It was also recognized as the 2017 Editor’s Choice in Cloud Security Solutions for the Cyber Defense Magazine Awards.

Dome9 Arc offers comprehensive network security, advanced IAM protection, and automated compliance and governance management to customers of public cloud services, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Using this SaaS platform, public cloud customers can visualize their network assets and assess the security posture of their cloud environments in real-time to discover any vulnerabilities, compromised workloads, open ports or misconfigurations. It also allows administrators to fix network security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities from within the platform and put in place controls to continuously enforce security policies over time. IAM Safety is a powerful feature of Dome9 Arc that acts as a firewall for a cloud’s native Identity and Access Management (IAM) controls, providing an additional layer of protection where it is needed. The Compliance Engine delivers comprehensive compliance and governance management in all public cloud environments.



Info Security Products Guide has named Nehemiah Security’s endpoint security solution AtomicEye a Gold winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards for the category of Endpoint Security. Atomic Eye was also awarded a Gold award for Innovation in Next Generation Security.

AtomicEye combines the largest data collection of any product with the context of server-based analytics to provide exceedingly accurate levels of anomaly discovery – continuously monitoring more than 1 million system level elements per protected machine to monitor and detect both persistent and in-memory threats. This combination of efficient anomaly discovery and analytics provides the context necessary to identify malicious activity, determine the threat and impact of that activity, and automate the construction of situational, contextual and precise remediation that repairs the attack and all associated damage to the machine within minutes and without disrupting the business.



Ntrepid Corporation’s secure isolated browser, Passages, has been named a winner of the 13th Annual Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards. Passages was awarded Gold for Security Products and Solutions for Federal, Bronze for Innovation in Next Generation Security, and Bronze for Innovation in Enterprise Security.

Passages is a secure virtual browser that protects the enterprise from all web-based attacks, including web-delivered malware, watering hole attacks, spear phishing, passive information leakage, and drive-by downloads. It isolates the browser in a secure virtual machine and at the end of every browsing session, or any time the user desires, this virtual machine is completely destroyed along with any malware that may have been encountered. Additionally, Passages hides user identity and corporate affiliation, significantly reducing the ability of adversaries to conduct targeted social engineering attacks.



ThreatQuotient has been named a Silver winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards in Startup of the Year and a Silver winner in Best Security Company of the Year (Software). The company’s threat intelligence platform, ThreatQ, was also awarded Bronze for Innovation in Enterprise Security.

The ThreatQ platform offers automated prioritization of intelligence based on customer-defined parameters. The platform combines and correlates data from multiple sources, both external and internal, and calculates a unified opinion with a single, transparent score. This unified opinion alleviates operator confusion in the case where threat data is rated differently by various providers or is lacking context behind how the rating was determined. Its open, extensible architecture allows for strong integration and interoperability with existing infrastructure. ThreatQuotient’s new Partner Integration Program, including 50 partners, is an ecosystem that leverages the ThreatQ Open Exchange through a software development kit (SDK), application programming interfaces (APIs) and a comprehensive set of industry-standard interfaces to fully integrate with the equipment, tools, technologies, people, organizations and processes that protect businesses. The company’s new Professional Services team will partner with customers to assess, design, and build their threat operations program to fit their needs.



TopSpin Security has won the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award. Its TopSpin DECOYnet Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform was named as the winner in the “Cybersecurity Product — Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response” awards category.

DECOYnet is the industry’s only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine — enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with changing network conditions. By constantly breathing the network traffic, DECOYnet actively adapts to dynamic network conditions, including new assets and applications introduced, so the deception layer is always optimized. It also interacts with other security tools to help organizations maintain their requirement to develop and maintain secure systems and applications. The Platform’s new functionalities include the industry’s first enterprise internet of things (IoT) security based on intelligent deception technology. The company’s traffic and security analysis engine enables it to uniquely discover all types of IoT systems in the enterprise. Leveraging the ability to create the industry’s most diverse set of deception traps, TopSpin can emulate enterprises’ unique IoT systems for attackers to find, resulting in a tripped alarm and alerts.

TopSpin and DECOYnet were also declared winners in multiple categories in Info Security Products Guide’s 2017 Global Excellence Awards Program. TopSpin won Gold for Start Up of the Year; Bronze in the Deception Based Security category; and Bronze in the Tomorrow’s Technology Today, USA category.