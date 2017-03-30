(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 53 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 53 has been released today.

(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 53

Table of contents

  • How to leverage the benefits of open source software in a secure way
  • Antivirus 2017: Security with a hint of surveillance
  • Evolving PKI for the Internet of Things
  • 7 real-world steps to security nirvana
  • The HTTPS interception dilemma: Pros and cons
  • Deception security doesn’t have to be onerous or expensive
  • Report: BSides Ljubljana 0x7E1
  • 5 spring cleaning tips for your Identity and Access Management program
