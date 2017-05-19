New infosec products of the week​: May 19, 2017

Delta is testing facial recognition technology

Delta is introducing four self-service bag drop machines at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this summer, a $600,000 investment that allows customers to quickly, securely and easily check their own bags. One machine will be equipped to test facial recognition technology to match customers with their passport photos through identification verification, a first for U.S. carriers.

Visual troubleshooting, analytics and alerting dashboards for mobile enterprises

NetMotion announced NetMotion Mobile IQ, a visualization, analytics and alerting platform for mobile deployments. Built on Splunk Enterprise, Mobile IQ delivers real-time analysis and alerts on mobile connectivity, security, performance, and behavior so that IT operations teams can make informed decisions. Mobile IQ digests previously untapped “big data” collected from NetMotion-enabled mobile devices.

F-Secure protects the Internet-connected things in consumers’ homes

F-Secure is delivering a device that will secure the IoT in consumers’ homes. F-Secure SENSE combines a secure Wi-Fi router with a security app and cloud protection to provide the missing piece that modern homes need to secure any device, computer or appliance that connects online.

SailPoint extended its open identity platform approach to IdentityNow

The identity issue has become so overwhelming that enterprises are desperate to have full 360-degree visibility into ‘who has access to what’ across systems, applications and data stores to better prevent data breaches today. By opening the IdentityNow cloud-based identity governance platform, enterprises now have access to actionable, accurate identity data that can be combined with, or acted upon by other critical security technologies.

New data-centric security features from CA Technologies

CA Technologies announced new data protection enhancements to CA Data Content Discovery and CA Compliance Event Manager that simplify security management across the enterprise and enable robust, end-to-end protection for data-in-motion from mobile to mainframe. The solution enables organizations of all sizes to better manage their data and address security and compliance needs.