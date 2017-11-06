Bitglass’ research team surveyed 200 IT and security professionals at a national Gartner conference to learn more about the evolution of BYOD security in a mobile-first world.

According to the research, one in four organizations lack some form of multi-factor authentication when securing BYOD, which is consistent with well-known enterprise security gaps. Using compromised passwords to control access and single-factor authentication has resulted in several high-profile data breaches in recent months. Enterprises have since turned to technology as a means of solving the secure identity management challenge.

“Enterprises often misjudge the effectiveness of traditional security solutions, many of which are readily bypassed,” said Rich Campagna, CEO, Bitglass. “The BYOD boom exposes organizations to risks that can only be mitigated with next-gen, data-centric solutions that secure access.”

The report also found that a majority of IT and security professionals have reservations about Apple’s Face ID technology as a viable method of secure mobile authentication. Traditional authentication methods like passcodes, PIN codes and fingerprint recognition are familiar and trusted by enterprises, while facial recognition technologies remain unproven.

Key findings