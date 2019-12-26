Osano raises $5.4M to secure its market position and offer businesses enhanced data protection

Osano, a company building the first platform for data privacy transparency, has announced it has closed a Series A funding round of $5.4M. The round is co-led by LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures, enabling Osano to further invest in R&D, marketing and new hires to meet the growing demand for its data privacy platform and tools.

With total funding to-date of $8.4M, Osano is a turnkey data privacy platform that automates the process of data governance by automatically monitoring every single vendor sharing your business data across all websites.

Compliance is built into its workflow to meet the complex requirements of government regulations, such as GDPR (now imposing heavy fines on organizations) and CCPA (legislation will go into effect on January 1, 2020).

Over 750,000 companies use Osano on 3.5 million websites, serving 2.5 billion cookie consent pop-ups per month. With more than 3,000 new accounts signed up in the eight weeks since Osano launched its commercial offering—ranging from small businesses to media outlets to Fortune 500s—the company is experiencing unusually rapid growth, making it an immediate leader in a data-privacy category starved for solutions.

Improving lives while building the leading data privacy platform

“We are proud to continue into the next round with our original investors,” said Osano Co-Founder and CEO Arlo Gilbert.

“Heading into 2020, we are moving quickly to add talent to our growing team and to deepen Osano’s position as a leading data privacy platform. There is a definitive need to bring transparency to the process of how companies deal with privacy, and we are very excited about taking on this challenge to empower both individuals and organizations.”

As a B-corporation, Osano is measured both by financial growth and the number of people whose lives benefit from improved data transparency. As part of its platform and suite of tools, a team of attorneys hand-reviews the data privacy practices of each third-party website vendor, ensuring care and accuracy for every single site. To date, the attorneys have spent a total of 12,000 hours reviewing more than 10,000 companies.

Investor thoughts on Osano Series A funding round

“Osano’s unique combination of flyaway product-market fit, human-centered design, social mission and innovative technology fits across a number of our investment mantras,” said Mike Smerklo, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Next Coast Ventures.

“Osano has an uncanny ability to identify trends before the rest of the world and attract the best talent to work on a solution.”

“From fake social media accounts to endless data theft, the Internet has become full of privacy and compliance hazards,” said Venu Shamapant, Founding Partner at LiveOak Venture Partners.

“As laws like CCPA become commonplace, companies are scrambling to keep up with their vast networks of vendors. Osano is the right solution at the right time, and we’re proud to help companies meet their obligations without fear or pain.”