Neustar offers companies a flexible customer identity authentication solution

Neustar, a global information services company and leader in customer identity solutions, has expanded its digital identity risk portfolio to address the needs of companies looking for a more flexible customer identity authentication solution.

The company is introducing Digital Identity Risk Pro and Digital Identity Risk Flex to offer businesses more options for authenticating consumers initiating digital interactions.

Digital authentication is becoming increasingly critical as consumers conduct more and more business online, including via mobile devices.

Companies must verify their customers’ identities to prevent account takeovers and other forms of fraud, yet they must do so without impeding legitimate transactions or introducing undue friction that degrades the customer experience.

Neustar’s digital authentication solutions intelligently and reliably sort users into high- and low-risk categories, allowing businesses to quickly identify legitimate consumers and allow their transactions to proceed while flagging potentially fraudulent transactions for additional verification.

Neustar Digital Identity Risk Pro provides best-in-class fraud prevention by incorporating more than 200 data points — including device-based verification, device behavioral attributes, IP-based verification, IP-based behavioral attributes, geolocation signals and deep online-to-offline identity linkage analysis using the Neustar OneID system — to generate a device score, an IP score and an overall identity risk score.

Neustar clients can use these scores to promptly identify the degree of potential risks and inform the manner of interaction this firm has with this consumer.

Neustar Digital Identity Risk Flex is a digital authentication solution using fewer data points and designed for rapid deployment. Digital Identity Risk Flex supplies IP-based verification, IP-based behavioral attributes, geolocation signals and deep identity linkage analysis to generate an IP identity risk score.

Its easier implementation path allows anti-fraud teams to deploy quickly and obtain immediate fraud protection. Should the client wish to evolve to the more robust version, there is a seamless upgrade to Digital Identity Risk Pro for best-in-class fraud prevention.

“These digital authentication solutions examine a broad range of factors to determine whether a given user is likely to be a legitimate customer or a fraudster,” said Robert McKay, senior vice president of customer identity and risk solutions at Neustar.

“To take some obvious examples, if a mobile device has been linked to fraud in the past, or if it’s a burner phone, that immediately raises red flags. On the IP side, anonymization attempts (using proxy services or VPNs) and traffic visitation patterns (fraudsters’ browsing behavior differs considerably from that of ordinary internet users), for example, can provide further data that complement our online and offline identity verification procedures.”