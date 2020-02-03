Absolute is strengthening endpoint resilience for its customers

Absolute, the leader in endpoint resilience, announced the company is extending the power of its Resilience solution and patented Persistence technology to a growing ecosystem of leading endpoint security applications.

Leveraging its firmware-embedded capabilities in more than 500 million endpoint devices, Absolute is strengthening endpoint resilience for customers by enabling them with the ability to self-heal, or automatically repair and restore, the mission-critical applications they need to ensure are undeletable.

IT and security administrators using Absolute Resilience are now able to persist more than 30 endpoint security agents and applications. The company continues to expand its Resilience ecosystem, most recently adding support for the market-leading security solution VMware Carbon Black.

Absolute’s Endpoint Security Trends Report revealed that organizations have an average of 10 distinct agents layered onto endpoint devices, all competing with one another for device services and resources.

The resulting complexity not only negatively impacts endpoint performance, but creates an environment ripe for collision and decay. This, along with humans tampering with or removing security controls, means that even the most well-functioning endpoint agents have a high probability of failure.

The report also shows that 70 percent of breaches originate on the endpoint, and 35 percent of breaches that occur are the result of vulnerabilities the enterprise already knew about.

As a result, IT and security teams are grappling with increasing complexity and risk levels, while also facing mounting pressure to ensure endpoint controls maintain integrity, availablity and functionality at all times in order to deliver their intended value.

“The average enterprise today has already spent thousands, if not millions, of dollars on security controls and applications, and that total security investment only continues to rise in the face of escalating risk,” said Christy Wyatt, CEO of Absolute.

“However, the vast number of controls and agents being invested in and subsequently piled onto the endpoint can introduce a false sense of security; those controls are only effective if they are present and actually running.

“A foundation of Resilience enables IT and security teams to understand the current state of their assets, understand if the security controls have been compromised, and heal those that have been taken offline.”

Absolute’s Persistence technology, the foundation of its Resilience solution, enables a self-healing, unbreakable two-way connection to endpoints, applications and data. It provides an adaptive layer of security defense by identifying and automatically remediating endpoint security controls that have been corrupted, tampered with, or removed from an endpoint device.

“Persistence [located] in the firmware is the number one item that I think really sets Absolute apart from other companies touting that they can do asset tracking better,” said Janet Hunt, Senior Director, IT User Support at Apria Healthcare.

“They don’t have that piece – the persistent piece is so important to me. I always am looking for opportunities to use different technologies as they come up, and I haven’t found anything that’s as good as Absolute.”

“We’ve seen a fundamental shift across our customer base as they realize the power of Resilience and Persistence,” Wyatt continued.

“Absolute has had the unique ability to self-heal our own endpoint agent for nearly two decades. Applying this critical capability to the broader landscape of security solutions directly aligns with our top priority, which is to continue to deliver the innovative solutions our customers need to be more resilient.”

In addition to Carbon Black, Absolute Resilience customers have the ability to persist applications from CrowdStrike, Cisco, Citrix, Ivanti, McAfee, Symantec and others.