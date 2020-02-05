LexisNexis Risk Solutions enhances its fraud and identity offering with the acquisition of Emailage

LexisNexis Risk Solutions, part of RELX, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Emailage, a global provider of fraud prevention and risk management solutions. Emailage will become a part of the Business Services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Founded in 2012 and based in the Phoenix metro area with offices across the globe, Emailage helps organizations reduce online fraud by building multi-dimensional profiles associated with customer email addresses to render predictive risk scores.

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquisition of Emailage further demonstrates the company’s commitment to augmenting organic growth with strategic acquisitions.

Emailage’s long-standing contributory network database will enhance the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network®, which analyzes an average of 39.9 billion transactions annually to provide organizations with actionable insight into the world’s rapidly changing threat landscape.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions already has an established commercial partnership with Emailage to offer email risk assessment to customers around the world. Further integration of Emailage’s capabilities will build a more complete picture of risk in today’s global mobile and digital economy.

Rick Trainor, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Business Services, said, “We are continuously evolving our fraud prevention and identity assessment solutions to help our customers fight fraud.

“Emailage’s broad email and digital data attributes network, inquiry data and confirmed fraud feedback complement our deep expertise in contributory data management and linking technology.

“This strategic acquisition will expand our digital identity intelligence and fraud prevention services, providing our customers an even more comprehensive view into consumers for more predictive risk assessment.”

Rei Carvalho, CEO of Emailage, said, “LexisNexis Risk Solutions is laser-focused on providing its customers a 360 degree view into an identity, which aligns with our mission to help customers who seek fast, low-friction, global digital identity fraud solutions to combat fraud without sacrificing consumer experience.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a pioneer in email intelligence-based fraud risk scoring solutions and look forward to aligning our solutions to help organizations fight fraud on a more comprehensive level.”

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory consents and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.