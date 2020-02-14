43% of IT professionals are still tracking assets in spreadsheets

43% of IT professionals report using spreadsheets as one of their resources for tracking assets, according to Ivanti.

Further, 56% currently do not manage the entire asset lifecycle, risking redundant assets, potentially creating a risk, and causing unnecessary and costly purchases.

Findings from the survey demonstrate the need for greater alignment between ITSM and ITAM processes, especially when looking at the time spent reconciling inventory/assets. Nearly a quarter of respondents reported spending hours per week on this process.

Fixing devices under warranty

Another time-intensive process for IT professionals is dealing with out-of-warranty/out-of-support-policy assets, with 28% of respondents reporting they spend hours per week supporting these assets. And, when asked how often they have spent time fixing devices that were later identified to still be under warranty, 50% of respondents said “sometimes.”

“It’s clear that there is room for improvement when it comes to managing assets,” said Ian Aitchison, senior product director at Ivanti.

“While IT teams are starting to better track their assets, collaborating with other teams and understanding the benefits of combining asset and service processes, time and money advantages are being lost as they don’t have the data they need to effectively manage and optimize their assets and services.”

Benefits of combining ITSM and ITAM processes

When asked about the benefits of combining ITSM and ITAM processes, the survey found that respondents expected to see:

Better visibility of their IT estate: 63%

Increased IT staff productivity: 59%

Optimized costs: 54%

Improved service delivery: 53%

Aitchison added, “When ITSM and ITAM are closely aligned and integrated, many activities and processes become more automated, efficient and responsive, with fewer things ‘falling through the cracks.’

“IT teams gain more insight and are better positioned to move from reactive activities to more proactive practices, delivering higher service levels and efficiency at lower costs.”

Tracking assets: IT pros missing key information

According to the survey, IT professionals are also somewhat dissatisfied with the available asset information, or data, they have access to within their organizations.

When asked if they incorporate and monitor purchase data, contracts and/or warranty data as part of their IT asset management program, 39% of respondents said yes, 42% said partially and 19% said no.

This means more than 60% of IT professionals are missing key information in their IT asset management program to effectively manage their IT assets from cradle to grave.