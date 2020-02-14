WhiteHat Security expands presence and product offerings into the Australian market

WhiteHat Security, an independent subsidiary of NTT and a leading application security provider, announced that it is expanding its presence and product offerings into the Australian market, after already securing substantial business in the region, including a top-four Australian financial services company.

This global momentum is further fuelled by the company’s 25 percent year-on-year growth rate.

An international, award-winning pioneer in application security testing, WhiteHat Security provides industry-leading accuracy and speed to automate security across the entire software development life cycle (SDLC).

With a risk-based approach to application security, WhiteHat provides customers with the ability to strike a balance between accelerating business innovations while minimizing business risks.

WhiteHat achieves this via its SaaS solution, which continuously assesses risk for businesses’ software assets. This approach helps businesses embed security within the SDLC and provides developers the tools and services they need to securely develop software.

In building its presence in Australia, WhiteHat will be leveraging the local experience and presence of parent company, NTT Ltd., to accelerate growth and the recruitment of sales and engineering staff.

WhiteHat Security and NTT are better together, empowering companies to secure everything from infrastructure to applications and offering consulting and advisory services. The combination of cutting-edge technology and world-class global managed services brings their clients the most comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

“Australia is rapidly becoming an important growth market for WhiteHat Security, as organizations across the country look to significantly improve their application security capabilities,” commented Craig Hinkley, CEO of WhiteHat Security.

“By investing directly in building a local presence and team, we are demonstrating our firm commitment to customers in the financial services sector and the broader Australian market. We will also be leveraging the reputation and relationship that NTT Ltd. has in Australia to bring our solutions to clients.”