HP committed to drive more stringent industry standards for printer security

HP announced its commitment to driving more stringent industry standards for printer security. As part of this effort, HP has joined the Buyers Lab (BLI) Security Validation Testing program for MFPs and printers.

HP unveiled it was the first OEM to pass the test for device penetration and is the only OEM to pass the second test for Policy Compliance.

As cybercrime has emerged as a $445 billion problem globally, printers, PCs and other IoT endpoints have become the frontline of this battleground. The Buyers Lab Security Validation Testing program was designed to verify printers that pass through their program are equipped to combat the increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

“Our decision to engage in this testing program is driven by our desire to help raise the bar for the entire industry,” said Tuan Tran, President, Imaging, Printing and Solutions business, HP Inc.

“We believe more can and should be done to mitigate security risks. This is an important step in driving more stringent industry standards for IoT devices, like printers, and pushing our industry to a higher standard. We encourage all our industry counterparts to join in this effort.”

As an inaugural participant of the BLI Security Validation Testing program, HP has passed the first two rounds of testing and earned the Security Validation Testing seals for Device Penetration and Policy Compliance for its HP FutureSmart v4 Enterprise firmware platform, which is available on HP Enterprise and Managed printers and MFPs.

Programs like this drive higher standards for security and help establish standards so customers can select the best options for their desired security posture. HP congratulates the other OEMs that have also engaged in this program and encourages all print OEMs to participate in this effort.