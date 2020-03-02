RSA Conference 2020: 36,000 attendees, 704 speakers and 658 exhibitors

RSA Conference concluded its 29th annual event in San Francisco last Friday. More than 36,000 attendees, 704 speakers and 658 exhibitors gathered at the Moscone Center last week to explore the Human Element in cybersecurity through hundreds of keynote presentations, track sessions, tutorials, seminars and special events.

Some of the most pressing topics included privacy, machine learning and artificial intelligence, policy and government, applied crypto and blockchain, and, new for RSA Conference 2020, open source tools, product security and anti-fraud.

“Our mission is to connect cybersecurity professionals with diverse perspectives and backgrounds to inspire new ways of thinking and push the industry forward,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “This week proved the importance and impact of the human element in cybersecurity, and we thank all of our attendees for bringing their passion, commitment and ideas to RSA Conference for another amazing year.”

RSA Conference 2020 highlights

29 keynote presentations on two stages. West Stage keynotes featured sponsor keynotes, panels and esteemed guest speakers, and South Stage keynotes brought highly coveted sessions from industry experts to a broader audience.

704 speakers across 520 sessions and 658 companies on the expo floors.

SECURITI.ai was named RSA Conference 2020’s “Most Innovative Startup” by a panel of expert judges during the fifteenth annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest.

Three early stage cybersecurity startups, Dasera, Inc., Soluble and Zero Networks, pitched their ideas to a panel of VCs and walked away with invaluable feedback in the second annual RSAC Launch Pad.

Professor Joan Daemen and Professor Vincent Rijmen, two world-renowned cryptographers, received the annual RSAC Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award.

Over 130 CISOs participated in the second annual CISO Boot Camp, a one-and-a-half day program designed to spark open and frank conversations between top cybersecurity leaders in a closed-door environment.

RSAC College Day welcomed 650 college students, recent grads and faculty to network with leading companies, explore career opportunities, attend dedicated education events and experience RSA Conference sessions and the expo floor.

“Cybersecurity and privacy are defining issues of our time,” said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair at RSA Conference. “Some of the new threats we face can only be addressed through collaboration and innovation; I believe that this year’s event has helped to catalyze both. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can continue to accomplish together as a community and to gathering together again at RSA Conference 2021.”

For the most important news, product releases and podcasts from RSA Conference 2020, check out our microsite.