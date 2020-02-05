RSAC Launch Pad 2020 participants revealed

Three cybersecurity startups have been selected to participate in the RSAC Launch Pad 2020. The event gives early stage startups a platform to introduce their potentially groundbreaking solutions to high-profile venture capitalists in a Shark Tank-style format, all in front of a live audience at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, February 26, the three finalists will have five minutes to pitch their ideas to the panel of leading cybersecurity VCs, including Theresia Gouw, founding partner at aCrew Capital, Niloofar Howe, senior operating partner at Energy Impact Partners, and Enrique Salem, partner at Bain Capital, and convince them that their products have strong potential for success. No matter the outcome, the finalists can expect to walk away with invaluable insights to take their businesses to the next level, and potentially secure funding.

The selected companies (in alphabetical order) are:

Dasera

Dasera helps build trust between consumers and companies by enabling safe internal use of sensitive data. Our query analysis engine automatically finds, flags, and rewrites unsafe queries in data warehouses.

Soluble

Soluble makes Kubernetes security simple, providing strong identity, access, certificates, policy, secrets, and more. Using a pay-for-what-you-use pricing model, Soluble offers microproducts built on accepted open source tools, managed by its SaaS-based API control plane.

Zero Networks

Zero Networks automates the creation and enforcement of network access policies for each user and machine in your organization, making it simple to scale and maintain an airtight, up-to-date zero trust model for your entire network.

“The annual innovation programming at RSA Conference has become a catalyst for growth and collaboration for cybersecurity professionals at all stages of their careers. We introduced RSAC Launch Pad last year to help new companies, even earlier stage than those participating in RSAC Innovation Sandbox, propel their amazing ideas forward with guidance from some of the industry’s most respected venture capitalists,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Director and General Manager, RSA Conference. “By connecting fresh, creative thinkers with proven industry veterans, our ultimate goal for all the innovation programs at RSA Conference is to accelerate growth and drive lasting impact on our ever-evolving industry and community.”

The finalists were selected from a pool of applicants meeting specific participation requirements, including being incorporated for two years or less, privately held with no profit and having no more than a first round of funding. Their products must not be available for commercial sale to the public on or before RSA Conference 2020 but are expected to be launched by summer 2020.