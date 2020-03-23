Kangaroo unveils Privacy Camera, integrates home security with personal security

Kangaroo, the leader in accessible, customizable home security technology, launches Privacy Camera, an indoor home security camera engineered to protect a user’s home and privacy.

Designed with Kangaroo-patented Privacy Shield technology, the lens is transparent when the system is armed and opaque when the system is disarmed, visually verifying no video or audio is being captured or recorded.

“True home security involves much more than just protecting a physical space, it’s about safeguarding the people within it, as well” said Maximus Yaney, co-founder and CEO of Kangaroo. “Privacy Camera directly addresses the emerging threat posed by digital intruders, giving consumers an added layer of elegantly-designed security, at a cost that’s within reach.”

Adding Privacy Camera to its suite of best-in-class smart home security products, Kangaroo is building on a commitment to make security more accessible than ever – eliminating barriers to entry so that anyone, anywhere can access devices designed to protect their home and loved ones.

Additional product features include:

Motion detection with instant alerts and recorded video

Real-time streaming via 1080p video and digital zoom

Night vision to enable easy viewing, even in the dark

Two-Way Talk for listening and talking back and forth

Cloud video storage for up to 30 days

In addition to Privacy Camera, Kangaroo’s smart home security products include the Motion + Entry Sensor, Siren + Keypad, and Water + Climate Sensor, all of which can be controlled from a smartphone. Protecting the home at an affordable price, Kangaroo’s robust product lineup provides consumers the complete ecosystem to take charge of their home security.