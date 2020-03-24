Siobhan Hunter joins CORL Technologies’ executive leadership team

CORL Technologies, an industry-leading vendor security risk management company, has named vendor security risk and supply chain veteran Siobhan Hunter to its executive leadership team.

Siobhan adds decades of cybersecurity risk and supply chain leadership from Fortune 500 companies to CORL’s seasoned group of executive leaders. She most recently served as the Director of IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, where she spearheaded groundbreaking GRC and vendor security risk management programs.

Siobhan has also held an impressive range of supply chain executive leadership roles with leading organizations including Blackberry and Celestica Corporation.

Siobhan joins CORL as the Vice President of Strategic Solutions and is responsible for directing CORL’s strategic relationships with clients, vendors, and business partners including cyber risk scoring and GRC platforms.

She is an acclaimed innovator and is the recipient of the 2019 CSO Award for Third-Party Risk Management which recognizes initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value, innovation and thought leadership.

“Siobhan has a proven track record of building high-performing risk management programs that can orchestrate the right people, processes, and technology to manage vendor risk at scale,” said Cliff Baker, CEO at CORL Technologies.

“She has the perfect balance of vision and practical experience to bring CORL and our strategic vendors and partners together to drive measurable vendor risk reduction for our clients.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the CORL team and appreciate our unique opportunity to bring together CORL’s leading vendor security risk management capabilities with our strategic clients and partners,” said Hunter.

“The formula we have here at CORL for combining proven processes, vendor cyber risk intelligence data, and automation is a gamechanger for the industry. I look forward to being able to bring my experience to bear and accelerate our impact on our clients’ vendor security risk programs for years to come.”