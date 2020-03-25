Guard Dog Solutions’ AI-driven solution manages Wi-Fi vulnerability with real-time elimination of threats

Guard Dog Solutions, of Salt Lake City, has formally launched the world’s first AI-driven solution to preemptively and proactively combat and eliminate public and private Wi-Fi cyber security threats.

Guard Dog Solutions’ technology is especially important as businesses move more work to homes and remote locations in Social Distancing measures to prevent exposure to the COVID-19.

This effort is producing massive levels of additional work through VPN connections or Wi-Fi that is vastly insufficient and will lead to new breaches and loss for the companies involved.

The majority of “virtual” working environments accessing VPN from homes are actually dangerous, the company notes, as end points on Wi-Fi systems make it alarmingly easy for hackers to access data through VPNs.

As businesses move to support mobile workers, they need to ask their ISPs and MSSPs about Guard Dog Solutions and the Proactive Threat Elimination™ security it brings.

Guard Dog Solutions is the culmination of new development led by serial entrepreneur, global strategist and evangelist Peter Bookman, CTO and CMO of Guard Dog Solutions, who is renowned for prior development and successful exits in companies including Phobos, Realm, Fusion-IO and V3 Systems as well as V3’s acquiring organization Sphere 3D.

“Unlike anything available in cyber security until now, our devices use cloud-based AI software to identify and thwart attackers engaged in unauthorized surveillance and malicious activities from inside the network and, for the first time, from the perimeter out, so you can rest at ease any time of the day,” Bookman said.

Bookman is joined by CEO Bill Flury (William Flury III), a marketing, sales and business development visionary credited with the advancement of multiple technology paradigm shifts beginning with the transition from IBM mainframes to Local Area Networks (LANS) in the advancement of Novell.

As a C-level executive he has taken one company public and led three others to successful M&A exits.

“Of every company I have led, the massive and urgent need for the additional layer of Wi-Fi security Guard Dog Solutions provides gives this organization the opportunity to enact a major paradigm shift,” said Flury.

“The Cyber Security Industry is currently reactive and reliant on human defense. We are now replacing this model with an AI-driven, proactive Autonomous Response System that eliminates threats before there is an attack in real time, and 24/7. We’re taking this protection forward at velocity speed.”

The answer to modern society’s problem

Modern society relies on Wi-Fi so heavily that 71 percent consider it a deciding factor in where to stay when traveling and 49% consider a strong signal vital to their ability to get around via Maps, Google Maps or other GPS apps, according to Norton/Symantic research.

Alarmingly, 60 percent believe their data is safe, and a full 87 percent have engaged in activities on Wi-Fi that have put their private information at risk.

As examples of the problem this creates, Flury points to the vulnerable home “electronic security” industry represented by products such as the Ring, video ports on Smart TVs and security cameras on homes and computers.

These devices are allowing hackers to breach unprotected Wi-Fi in homes and businesses that can result in ransomware, phishing, identity theft, hacking, scamming, computer viruses and malware, botnets and DDoS attacks.

How to participate

Currently, Guard Dog Solutions is completing the placement of early and growth stage investment in Q1-2 of 2020 with the support of ipCapital Group as well as advancing its presence as quickly as possible through the MSP (and MSSP) channel.

Primary first use is to Industries that provide public Wi-Fi such as hotel/hospitality, universities, airports, hospital/healthcare facilities, civic and government centers, RV parks and entertainment facilities as well as channel providers for businesses that are supporting a rapidly increasing number of remote workers in response to the Coronavirus threat.

The company anticipates joint ventures with providers of smart home security, with direct to consumer offerings anticipated before the close of the year.