HCL BigFix 10: Fully automated discovery, management and remediation

HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, announced BigFix 10, a major new release of the industry’s leading endpoint management platform, to be generally available in April 2020.

BigFix 10 is the only endpoint management platform that enables IT/Security Operations to fully automate discovery, management and remediation, whether it’s on-prem or cloud, regardless of location or connectivity.

Unlike complex tools that cover a limited portion of your endpoints and take days or weeks to remediate, BigFix can find and fix all endpoints faster than any other solution.

BigFix 10 innovations include:

Modern Client Management : Enables the consolidation of multiple vendors, cost reduction and complexity while managing Windows 10 and MacOS endpoints with simple enrollment and policy management.​

Multicloud Management: Enables administrators to have full 360-degree visibility, control and compliance enforcement of both cloud and on-premise endpoints from a single solution.

“BigFix enters a new era of unified endpoint management with the inclusion of Insights, Modern Client Management, and Multicloud Support. This enables companies to more effectively manage and report on all endpoint devices from a single solution at scale,“ said Darren Oberst, CVP and Head of HCL Software, a division of HCL Technologies.

“By simplifying endpoint management and compliance, which improves operational efficiency and reduces costs, BigFix 10 also demonstrates HCL’s commitment to providing tangible business value.”

“This first major release of BigFix, under HCL ownership, demonstrates that HCL is ready to invest and that it understands what’s needed to ensure BigFix can continue to discover, analyze, manage, and secure the modern, rapidly changing, endpoint landscape,” said Dave Gruber, Senior ESG Analyst.