ThoughtSpot and Google Cloud deepen partnership to empower enterprises with cloud analytics

ThoughtSpot, a leader in search and AI-driven analytics announced a deepening of its partnership with Google Cloud to empower enterprises with cloud analytics.

A key development of this expanded relationship includes the launch of Embrace for Google Cloud, which enables enterprises to run search and AI-driven analytics directly in Google BigQuery, without moving or caching any data.

Bringing ThoughtSpot’s augmented analytics directly to Google Cloud

With the launch of ThoughtSpot Embrace for Google Cloud, organizations around the world can immediately begin leveraging the combined power of both Google BigQuery and augmented analytics from ThoughtSpot to equip everyone in their organization with the ability to find insights and take action.

Users can use ThoughtSpot’s simple search interface to tap into the scale and performance capabilities of Google BigQuery, analyzing billions of rows of data in seconds to find powerful, granular insights.

With ThoughtSpot Monitor, business users can follow specific KPIs and metrics, and the system will automatically alert them to changes as the data changes in Google BigQuery. With these insights curated and pushed to users proactively, businesses can identify unexpected opportunities and course-correct where needed more quickly and efficiently.

Organizations around the world need fundamentally new ways to leverage their data to transform themselves to thrive in the modern business landscape. Embrace delivers the combination of speed, scale, and ease of use required for organizations looking to use their data to drive efficiency in their business operations and processes, create more personalized customer experiences, and increase revenue.

“While we use a variety of analytics tools like Cognos and Tableau, the combination of ThoughtSpot and Google Cloud gets insights into the hands of our team when and where they make decisions. What used to take a data professional 15 to 20 minutes can be done in seconds,” said Greg Capodagli, Marketing Manager, Mattel.

“The ease of use is perhaps even more impactful. With ThoughtSpot running on Google Cloud, our senior business leaders can self serve, answering their own data questions in real time instead of having to wait for an analyst to find the answer for them.”

“Enterprises have more data at their disposal than ever before. The problem arises, however, when they look to turn that data into insights that can transform how their business operates. The old analytics stack is too slow and cumbersome to deliver the value they need from their data,” said Seann Gardiner, SVP of Business Development & GM of Embrace, ThoughtSpot.

“Embrace for Google Cloud exemplifies the new, cloud native, AI powered analytics stack required to rewrite this equation and drive true transformation for our customers.”

“Organizations are increasingly looking to the cloud to store, manage, and analyze their data,” said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with ThoughtSpot to extend their search and analytics capabilities into BigQuery, providing customers with additional capabilities to derive value out of their business data.”